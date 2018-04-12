Attacking Trump's Attorney: Calling All Tea Partiers

Raiding the office of the personal attorney of the president of the United States is the most outrageous of the Deep State's unprecedented, unhinged, and relentless attempts to overturn the 2016 election. This raid should tell everyone that the Deep State will twist and bend the law to get rid of Trump. As stated by President Trump, the Deep State truly is engaged in a disgraceful witch hunt. Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton are loyal Deep State operatives. They have been stealthily transforming America into a socialist-progressive nation in which the federal government controls every aspect of our lives. Trump is the new sheriff in town determined to crush the Washington, D.C. cartel by draining the swamp. The Deep State is determined to block and destroy Trump at any and all cost.