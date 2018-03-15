Why Won't Barack Obama Go Away?

I would say Michelle and Barack Obama are back in the news, but they've never left the news since the 22nd Amendment mercifully exiled them from the Oval Office last year. When President Clinton took the oath of office in 1992, President George H.W. Bush went away. When President George W. Bush assumed power in 2000, President Clinton went away (until the prospect of being the first gentleman came a-knockin'). When President Obama placed his hand on President Lincoln's Bible in 2008, President Bush went away.

Why do those who criticize Donald Trump for not being a "traditional" president fawn over President Obama not being a "traditional" post-presidential citizen?

When President Trump made his miraculous win constitutionally official last year, President Obama went away, back to Chicago, to administer the death and destruction left in the wake of 30,000 consecutive days of Democrat rule over the Windy City.

Just kidding: Obama moved into a $5-million D.C. mansion – but only after the wall surrounding the 8,000-square-foot mansion was completely erected. Oh, and Obama's former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, moved in with the Obamas, which is just bizarrely weird. It's like House of Cards meets Three's Company; rumor has it that Val makes a mean Belgian waffle with an Iranian secret touch.

Obama the Hollywood star

The Obamas are in talks with Netflix to produce their own show, and let's face it: that deal is as good as done. I can already envision the episodes: "Louis Farrakhan: The Misunderstood Bigot," "How to Community Organize and Eat Deep Dish Pizza at the Same Time," "The Raúl Castro Interview, Part 2 (Raul Still Thinks America Sucks, and Who Am I to Disagree?)."

One episode I suspect won't be produced is "Why I Will Remain the de Facto President for the Resistance for the Next Decade."

There are very few political and policy decisions of Obama's for which I give two thumbs up, but I will always marvel at how sophisticated his 2008 campaign was. Obama knew with 100% certainty that he would be elected president after systematically delimbing the Clinton Industrial Complex. But he didn't want to merely defeat Arizona senator John McCain; he wanted to render him the Mondale of the Republican Party. Obama didn't win 49 states, but he won an election with a record turnout of percentage of registered voters. A Christ-Gandhi ticket would have lost to Obama.

Obama was on nothing but offense, and his campaign understood well the nuances of the little things about campaigning. His brain trust split data into micros of microdata – what people ate, when they went to bed and woke up, their voting history (or lack thereof)...seemingly everything.

Activist president, activist post-presidential citizen

Obama was our nation's first overt activist president. In fairness, all presidents are activists to some extent, but Obama perfected the art form. Remember: his political upbringing was as an acolyte of community organizer Saul Alinsky, rallying roach-smoking, Che Guevera t-shirt-wearing, vanilla chai green tea latte with organic unfiltered raw goat milk with turbinado sugar-drinking occupants of $4,000 monthly gentrified studio apartments while remonstrating against income inequality and too low taxes for wealthy white people (even though the vast majority of wealthy whites vote Democrat).

So are we to believe that Obama will not continue to carry his activist past into his post-presidential life? Of course not. Obama has always been smarter than most Democrat politicians; unlike Clinton, whose own husband doesn't like her, Obama and the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) have had quite the love affair. The love is so strong that it's a borderline extramarital affair.

Obama knows that the Democrats have no one on deck to challenge President Trump in 2020, and we'll likely have Trump and Mike Pence as president for 12-16 years. (Republicans: Don't you dare stay home on Election Day – red states no longer exist, and we cannot afford to lose the House of Representatives.) Knowing that Trump and Pence will likely occupy the White House for nearly two decades, Obama has comfortably assumed the role of the face of the "resistance" and will have carte blanche from the DMIC and sycophantic Democrat voters to undermine President Trump ad infinitum. Never mind the mountain of scandals accumulated in Obama's 96 months as president, including an alleged spying scandal that's shaping up to be an all-time Mother of All.

Democrats don't care, just as they disdain our Constitution and Electoral College. Democrats believe they have the right to be right, and they will beat you into submitting to their will. No, Donald Trump isn't a traditional president, but the American people don't mind, just so long as President Trump keeps his promises (and kept promises he has). Too bad Tessio Republicans in Congress can't seem to support the president for consecutive days.

The "fundamental transformation"

Barack Obama promised a "fundamental transformation" when he took office in 2008, and he was true to his word. When googly-eyed, Ludovico-induced Obamaites cheered "four more years!" at his farewell speech, Obama smilingly reminded them that our Constitution prohibits that. Prior presidents always bid adieu to the nation from the Oval Office, but Obama broke tradition and, predictably, was praised by the oh, so devout DMIC. Hell, even Canadians wanted another Obama term. Does that qualify as collusion?

When Obama was elected, I did wonder what could be: a president who would take a flamethrower to the final remnants of the myth that America is still a racist nation; a president who would finally pick apart the self-victimization celebrity status culture the way he picked apart his opponents in elections; and a president who, as the West's first black president, would never apologize for being the coach of the championship team.

But though I wondered what could be, I knew, deep down, that it wouldn't be. An activist never changes his act.

Obama couldn't be president for life. But he'll never let you forget him. No matter where you turn, in whatever direction, he'll be there.

Rich Logis is the host of "The Rich Logis Show," at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.