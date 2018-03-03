What to Do with Iran's Mullahs

Many pundits predict that it is just a matter of time before the confrontation between the world and Iran's mullahs, with the U.S. leading the charge, after President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the nuclear deal, setting off a conflagration. The present stand-off is bound to change, either by the U.S. use of force to make good on its threat that a nuclear Iran is not acceptable or by the mullahs managing to make the unacceptable an accomplished fact. Although the main adversaries are the U.S. and Iran, much of the world has a huge stake regarding this potentially catastrophic confrontation. Israel, the Persian Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq, as well as nations farther away from the region, are willing and unwilling parties to this unfolding crisis.

There is a non-violent solution, without appeasement, that offers the best chance for resolving the impasse: change of regime in Iran. Selected president Hassan Rouhani's bellicosity notwithstanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the verge of collapse upon the head of the despised mullahs and their emblematic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). A few nudges from the outside world would serve as the tipping point for the long-suffering Iranians to rise and bury the mullahs in the graveyard that they so richly deserve and have made of Iran. Here are some indicators of how seriously the Islamic Republic is ailing: - The $100 barrel of oil is no more. It is down around $62. Oil money is the mullahs' lifeblood. The Mullahs are strapped. They can't pay the salaries of teachers and other government employees, including their terrorist proxies. Rouhani's largess to buy and hold his constituency has exacerbated the problem. The Islamic Republic is unable to continue financing its terrorist clients abroad. - The great majority of Iranians are fed up with the misrule of the Islamic Republic. Students, workers, and women's groups have been at the forefront of fighting the Islamists. Even among the high-ranking clergy, significant widespread dissention is surfacing. Ayatollahs in the twin holy cities of Qom and Mashhad are in trouble. Recent uprisings started in Mashhad and then spread across the country. - Tehran is already quivering under the mild U.N. and U.S. sanctions and is desperately avoiding tougher Security Council resolution. The mullahs' smiling emissary, former president Muhammad Khatami, presented one of the mullahs' initiatives to Americans and European personalities at the latest World Economic Forum in Davos. Khatami's initiative includes the willingness of the mullahs to suspend uranium enrichment under some reasonable-sounding conditions. At the moment, the Islamic regime has restricted Khatami's activity, and he is barred from leaving the country. - The Islamic Republic finds itself isolated and has decided not to carry out its threat of suspending relations with countries that voted in support of the U.N. sanctions, nor have the mullahs summoned the ever ready thugs on their payroll to demonstrate and harass the embassies of those nations. - Iran is timidly putting up with the U.S. arrest and interrogation of its senior Revolutionary Guard commanders in Iraq. - The very mild U.N. sanctions are already rattling the Iranian economy. Even after the nuclear deal, the perception was that Iran's economy will excel. But it backfired. The rial, Iran's currency, is shaky; the business community is deeply worried; and thousands of contracts remain unsigned due to uncertainty of what might happen next. - Experts predict that hundreds of thousands of Iranian workers will join the already swelled ranks of the unemployed in short order, even under the present mild sanctions. Senior foreign diplomats report a significant "moderation" in the mullahs' behavior and signs that they wish to get themselves out of the present predicament. - Fear of a possible attack by the U.S. has badly shaken the morale of the ruling elite, who see their ill gotten wealth and power in serious jeopardy. The multi-billionaire mullahs are moving their assets out of the country and transferring it to a safer place. - The Islamic Republic is facing serious setbacks in Lebanon, in the Palestinian Territory, in Syria, and even in Iraq. The mullahs' attempt to seize power in Lebanon has aroused much of the Lebanese population against them, and their proxy, Lebanon's Hezb'allah, is in disarray. The Iraqi thug-cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his Mahdi Army, the mullahs' mercenary force, face serious problems due to the pressures from the U.S. and the Iraqi government. In recent weeks, hundreds of Mahdi fighters have been killed, and many more have been arrested. - The above is by no means an exhaustive list of troubles the mullahs face. Yet they should make us realize that both Rouhani and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his gang are on shaky ground now that the Iranian people in all strata of life in Iran despise them. A nudge here, a nudge there will likely topple the Islamofascist's regime and save everyone a lot of trouble. It is dangerous and unnecessary to attack Iran militarily, nor does the U.S. need to go the route of appeasement with a seriously weak adversary, as the IRI under the rule of the mullahs is now proving itself to be. The most effective and prudent solution is to change the regime in Iran. This idea is hardly new. What is new: here is a list of non-violent undertakings that holds considerable promise in disposing the homicidal-suicidal Mullahs. Governments should enact the following: - Declare unequivocally the commitment to respect the territorial integrity of Iran, as well as the rights of Iranians to decide, through a democratic process, all matters pertaining to their life and their country. - Initiate, without delay or equivocation, a comprehensive program of assistance to all democratic Iranian opposition groups, including Mr. Reza Pahlavi, who is popular inside and outside of Iran in their struggle to accomplish the regime change themselves. - Proclaim far and wide that the cardinal reason for taking these measures against the Mullahs' "reign of terror" is to prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons, the threat they pose to the region as well as to the world, and the stimulus they provide for other nations to develop their own nuclear arsenal. - Enforce the U.N. sanctions by inspecting every vessel headed for Iranian ports to make sure they are not ferrying prohibited material. Other than vessels known to be carrying foodstuffs and medicine, each ship should be subjected to an elaborate inspection. - We should once again Persuade Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and other Persian Gulf Arab oil-producers to significantly increase their output and drastically cut the price. It is the least they can do to forestall the emergence of a nuclear Shiite Iran bent on ruling the region. - Obtain court orders to freeze the overseas assets of Iranian leaders, since they are clearly ill gotten funds that rightfully belong to the nation. - Shut down, or severely restrict the operation of the mullahs' businesses in Dubai and other Persian Gulf states. - Shut down Iranian missions. Severely restrict Iranian officials and nuclear scientists from foreign travel. Recall your ambassadors from Iran. - Deny the Iranian Airline operation and encourage non-Iranian airlines to cease serving the country. - File legal charges against the leaders of the Islamic Republic's wanton violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; for its crimes against humanity and genocidal actions against religious and political groups; for support of international terrorism; for the demolition of religious sites and cemeteries; for rape, torture, and summary execution of prisoners of conscience; for forgery of documents, for acts of blackmail and fraud, and much more. - Declare and treat the clerical regime as illegitimate. Stop or slow down Iran's import of refined petroleum products. - Shut down the Islamic Republic's websites and block their television and radio broadcasts. - Provide Internet and Wi-Fi Access across Iran. - Identify the agents of the Islamic Republic and prosecute them as promoters of international terrorism. The Iran problem is urgent. It is a world problem. A warning to the world: You need to act now. Apathy is sleep. If you sleep, you weep.