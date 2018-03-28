Note to GOP: Enough with the Betrayals

The real-life political equivalent of that landmark cinematic moment is playing out before our eyes, with the Republican National Committee and congressional Republicans. On the omnibus, on the Second Amendment, on border safety – almost every issue – the GOP continues to betray the family. Who is the family? The American people.

Remember the famous garden scene in The Godfather when Marlon Brando's character, Don Vito Corleone, warns his son, Michael, played by Al Pacino, that someone close to the family will arrange a meeting where Michael will be assassinated?

In fairness, yes, Justice Gorsuch's confirmation, the president's constitutionally bona fide federal judges, and tax reform were big wins in the last year.

But we didn't elect the biggest GOP majority in the modern era to take baby steps, did we? We colored the map red to take giant leaps, especially after eight years of mostly impotent GOP opposition to President Obama. And let's be honest about this: 90 percent of the reason our map was red is because of President Trump.

Is the Republican Party trying to lose?

After the 2016 election, I wondered if the Republican Party would be the Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons of American politics – hold a record lead, blow the lead, and lose the game.

Now, however, I'm beginning to think the GOP is the 1919 Chicago White Sox. Eight players from that team, whom we refer to as "Black Sox," were banned from baseball for life after they stood trial for conspiracy to throw the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds.

After 14 months of observing the GOP under President Trump, I cannot come to a conclusion other than that they are losing on purpose – or are trying so meekly that their wins are accidental.

We know that being in touch with small business-owners and working families isn't politicians' strong suit. But are Tessio Republicans such as Paul Ryan; Mitch McConnell; and my senator, Marco Rubio, among others, really so in GOP la-la land that they still haven't figured out why Donald Trump was elected? Trump received the most votes in the history of his party's primary. Rather than ride that unprecedented wave, the GOP keeps wiping out like a three-year old on a boogie board for the first time.

The well of the lesser of two evils has run dry for the Republican Party, I fear. We elected Republicans not to live under Democrat policies, such as catch and release, Planned Parenthood funding, Obamacare status quo, and sanctuary city funding – all of which were included in the $1.3-trillion omnibus the President signed last week. No, signing it doesn't necessarily mean we'll get some or all of those policies, and yes, I agree that the president should have vetoed it (and used an executive order, which I'm not always a fan of, to fund the military). But what really happened is that the McConnell-Ryan "leadership" gave the president a Democrat lite bill, knowing he'd sign it.

The GOP is afraid to fight

In 2009, President Obama lectured helpless Republicans with his "elections have consequences" remark. Translation: I won, you lost, and I don't need to work with you; you need to work with me. He was correct.

In 2013, Obama said to Republicans, "Go out there and win an election."

Well, we won...and won...and won...over 1,000 congressional and state wins since 2008. So with all these victories, why do so many faithful Republican voters feel as though we're losing?

The Republican Party is afraid to fight and erroneously continues to believe that record amounts of money raised will miraculously convince Democrats to vote Republican. Record amounts of money will not turn a mediocre candidate into a dynamic and exciting candidate. Republicans are losing elections they shouldn't even have to get out of bed to win; how will we entice viable candidates to step out of their families and work lives to run for national, state, and local elections? The RNC outspent the DNC 11-1 in the Pennsylvania Lamb-Saccone congressional race a few weeks ago and still lost. So much for fiscal conservatism and minding the store.

Every time the Republican Party gives the Democrats what they want, it slaps us all in the face. It slaps in the face those who contributed their hard-earned money, those who volunteered their time, those who advocated candidacies, those who knocked on doors in hot and cold, those who licked the distasteful glue of envelope mailers, and those who elected Republicans.

This is why I am organizing a Demand to Be Heard trip to the RNC's Spring meeting May 4. Those interested in attending can contact me through the means listed in my bio at the conclusion of this article.

I want someone to find me one instance under Obama when Democrats in Congress, or anywhere, for that matter, asked what Republican voters wanted. No one can, because none exists.

Elections have consequences. So why is it that the consequences of our win have been acquiescing to the openly bigoted Democratic Party?

In The Godfather, Tessio knew exactly what he was doing. He gambled, thought he would get away with it, but eventually met his fate of sleeping with the fishes. There are too many Tessios within the GOP, and my warning to them is this:

Don't ever take sides against the family again. Ever.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.