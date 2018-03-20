Mr. President: Please Be Careful What You Wish For

In the wake of the 100% preventable Valentine's Day maniac murders of 17 children, calls for mental health assessments have become popular. President Trump tweeted a ringing endorsement of mental health checks: the murderer "was a sick person – very sick – and we had a lot of warning about him being sick. This wasn't a surprise." The president repeated the mental health mantra the next day at CPAC. This enthusiasm for mental health should be viewed with extreme caution. It is a classic example of the old adage "be careful what you wish for." No one ought to realize this better than President Trump himself. After all, his own mental health has been questioned repeatedly. "James Gilligan, a psychiatrist and professor at New York University," who boasted of having worked with "the most dangerous people," including murderers and rapists, arrogantly claimed to "know how dangerous this man is." By March 13, 2018, 70,182 self-styled "mental health professionals" had declared the president seriously "mentally ill," despite never having met or evaluated him personally.