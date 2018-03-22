Male-to-Female Transgenders in Women's Sports

"Transitioning from male to female" does not make a man into a woman. In spite of any cosmetic surgery, hormone treatments, affected mannerisms, and so on, the cellular DNA of the body does not change. A man is still a man.

To get a feel for the level of craziness of today's world, take a look at sports – women's sports in particular. It is on the cusp of being turned upside-down because of the rise and societal acceptance of the phenomenon known as "transgenderism."

As this relates to women athletics, it doesn't take a detective of Nero Wolfe's caliber to see where transgenderism has to clash with feminism and, more significantly, with common sense and science. Men who have "transitioned" into "women" now want to participate in women's sports. What could go wrong with that? At present, this is happening here and there. But one has to sense that once a critical point has been reached, through a radical court decision or through some other such event, the floodgates will open.

As nutty as the feminists can be, you've never heard them carry their egalitarian ideology to its logical conclusion by demanding the elimination of the differentiation between men and women in sports. The fems don't want one swim team, one basketball team, one golf or volleyball team for a college. Of course not. If that were to happen, precious few women would participate in sports. The feminists want collegiate women's sport teams and men's teams, albeit under Title IX funding restrictions.

At this early stage of the problem, how are the powers that be finessing the transgender matter?

In 2003, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that it is fair for transgender athletes to compete in the Olympics, providing that they undergo hormone replacement therapy for at least two years prior to competition, have genital reconstruction surgery to reflect the sex with which they identified, and change their sex classification on all legal documents.

But that was too restrictive, so the conditions were loosened up.

In November 2015, less than a year before the Rio Olympics, the IOC changed its requirement in an attempt to make the 2016 Games more inclusive after determining that men do not pose an unfair advantage to women in sports as long as their testosterone levels are consistent with those of female athletes. The IOC also ruled that surgically altering the genitals is unnecessary, as it makes little to no impact on an athlete's performance.

Speaking of the Olympics, the 2020 Games might just be the event that triggers the flood. Case in point is one Tiffany Abreu, 33. This person is one of the top players in Brazil's Superliga, the country's premiere women's volleyball league. In less than a month after joining the league last year, Abreu was scoring the highest number of points per game on average. Then, in January, Abreu broke the record to total points in a single game – 39.

Abreu took Brazilian volleyball by storm. The thing is that 6'3" Abreu is a man, and he even made it into the men's professional volleyball leagues in Europe before deciding to present himself as a woman in 2012. As things stand, Abreu appears likely to be on the Brazilian women's volleyball team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. The Olympic Committee says men should have a testosterone level between 0.5 and 3.0 nanomoles per liter to compete with women, and Abreu's currently measures 0.2. So everything is jake, right?

Not quite. Testosterone is just one marker for being a male. As it relates to sports, height, muscle mass, and the like are also factors. For a more thorough explanation on this, see The Sports Gene by David Epstein. And this is tacitly agreed to by even Abreu, who thought a rule could be put in place to limit one man to a women's team. But why? If a man calling himself a woman is a woman, why have a team quota? I think we all know the answer to that question.

The 2020 Games are slated to be the first Olympics in which athletes openly compete with members of the opposite sex. Once that genie is out of the bottle, look for the trend to quickly filter down into the collegiate level and even into the professional ranks. When that happens, there will be an uproar in the church of intersectionality between feminists and the transgenders and their LGBTQ supporters.

The sad part of this is not that the intersectionalists will tear themselves apart with their own internal contradictions. That's good. No, what is sad is that mainstream society will silently sit by like a bump on a log and allow these groups to hash out among themselves what the guideline for transgender sport participation will be. In doing so, common sense, science, and the wisdom of everyday people will be pushed aside. That is not the way a sane world should work. But as so often has been the case, it is the fringe elements in society that have been allowed to set the guidelines for the rest of us.