Legalizing Weed for the Sake of Social Justice

The People's Republic of New Jersey has a new governor. His name is Phil Murphy and he's a Democrat. In presenting his first budget , Gov. Murphy showed his progressive bona fides by proposing $2.7 billion in new spending and aiming to raise taxes overall by $1.5 billion.

The bulk of new tax revenue is to come from the governor's cherished millionaire's tax, a tax he campaigned heavily on. This tax would be a 10.75-percent hit on income over a million dollars and is aimed at raising $765 million in new revenue. But human nature being what is, one might ask: won't many of the 'rich' to simply flee the Garden State, especially when the effect of the now-$10,000 federal cap on state and local taxes deductions kick in?

Not to worry. The governor says: "I am sure none of them [the rich] are here for low taxes. They are here because we can offer an unmatched quality of life." If the governor needs a fig leaf for cover, this is as good as any I suppose. In any event, time will tell.

Governor Murphy's soak-the-rich budget, raising the minimum wage to $15, and pouring ever more money into public education is what you would expect from a liberal Democrat. But the amusing part comes with his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

On one side of his mouth, the governor is drooling at the prospect of increased revenue to Trenton as the state's treasury gets high on weed revenue to the tune of $60 million to $300 million in sales and excise taxes. And just like the unintended consequences of his millionaire's tax, Gov. Murphy ignores the likely social cost of state-sanctioned drug use. But that doesn't matter. In his mind, the governor has the moral high ground. See, he doesn't want to legalize marijuana for crass economic reasons. Nor is he doing to sooth his inner libertarian spirit, if he has one. Oh no, Murphy wants to legalize cannabis for the sake of social justice.

Huh?

Here's what the New York Times reported

"During his campaign for governor of New Jersey, Philip D. Murphy, a Democrat, pledged to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, telling Democrats at a party conference last year in Atlantic City that creating a new tax revenue was not what was motivating him.