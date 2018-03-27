Leftists Are the Attackers, Not the Victims

Duped family members, friends, and fellow Christians have fallen for leftists' lie that all they are tearfully asking for is fairness and tolerance on various issues. The truth is, leftists are rabid, relentless attackers, using government, deception, and guilt-tripping to silence all opposition to their extreme anti-God, anti-traditional family, and anti-freedom agendas. Indoctrinated by leftists from kindergarten through college, youths actually believe that our First Amendment right of free speech should be repealed because conservative speech and ideas are offensive to them. Youths also believe they have a right to physically beat you up to shut you up. Outrageously, leftists are making tremendous gains on making speaking the truth about various issues illegal. Take abortion for example. Leftists say they are pro-choice. The truth is, leftists are at war with innocent unborn babies, wanting as many murdered as possible. Why? Because leftists believe that humanity is bad for the planet. Leftists write countless articles infecting youths with their lie that childbirth is environmentally irresponsible. Leftists say screw God's command to "be fruitful and multiply" (Genesis 1:28). Leftists, in their prideful arrogance, believe they are smarter than God.

If leftists are truly about "choice," why do they angrily oppose counseling mothers who are considering abortion? Why do leftists seek to make it illegal to show moms a sonogram of their unborn children? Leftists desire that government ban mothers from hearing their babies' heartbeats, seeing their babies' heads and fingers. Stats prove that most women change their minds about killing their babies after seeing a sonogram. Focus on the Family says that since the ultrasound program began in 2004, over 201,000 babies' lives have been saved. If leftists are truly on a saintly mission to provide women with a choice, as they claim, why are leftists infuriated when a woman chooses life for her baby? Leftists seek to make it illegal to speak the truth about abortion. As freedom-loving Americans, this should make you angry, folks. Not violent, but angry – a righteous anger. Leftists seek to make it illegal to speak the truth about LGBT issues. The California LGBT Caucus has introduced a bill to ban counseling to adults who seek to correct their same-sex attractions, behavior, and sex confusion. Again I ask: if leftists are truly about tolerance and allowing people to be who they desire to be, why are leftists infuriated and trying to use government to block homosexuals who want to become heterosexual? Why should leftists even care? What do they fear, especially after claiming that homosexuals are born that way? If homosexuality is in their genes and DNA, then counseling will not change them. Right? So why are leftist homosexual activists threatened by counseling? The word "liberal" implies a live-and-let-live attitude. The truth is that liberals (leftists) are laser-focused on using Big Brother government to force their far-out minority ideas on mainstream Americans. The leftist media mafia publicly shames mainstream Americans into silence, banning publicly speaking the truth about leftists' sacred-cow issues. Homosexuals are 1-2% of the population. Transgenders are 0.3%. It is un-American to allow a handful of LGBT activists to bully us into silence and submission. Perhaps, because I grew up in the Baltimore projects surrounded by bullies, being controlled by bullies is repulsive to me. One thing I learned as a kid is that if you allow a bully to demand and take your lunch money today, he will take it and more tomorrow. Here's another example of leftists arrogantly banning speaking the truth. Leftists are hell-bent on disarming law-abiding citizens. While relentlessly preaching to us about tolerance, leftists refuse to tolerate a student speaking the truth about guns and criminals. Leftists organized an anti-gun rally using students as pawns and cover. One kid showed up with a sign that read, "Guns Don't Kill People, People Kill People." A leftist school principal immediately ordered the student to leave the rally. Notice how the leftist operative refused to tolerant truth, publicly humiliating the student for daring to defend our constitutional right to bear arms. Do you see the pattern, folks? Left-wing activist thugs are dictating that we dare not speak the truth about their sacred-cow issues or our derrières are in big trouble. We'll face public humiliation and even jail. While leftists are bludgeoning us into silence and submission, my family members, friends, and fellow Christians continue falling for the leftist lie that the left is passively seeking fairness and tolerance. Leftists insidiously throw WWJD (What Would Jesus Do) in our faces. In other words, leftists are saying that to be loving like Jesus, Christians must "in love" abandon biblical teachings, allowing godless liberalism to infect our morals, principles, values, and culture. Leftists using WWJD to further their depravity are particularly repulsive, considering that most of the left despises Jesus and His followers. Sadly, some Christians have fallen for leftists' WWJD scheme, rolling out the red carpet to welcome the left's anti-Christ agenda into their churches. I heard this not so nice joke. It makes an interesting point. A woman was cursing out a man at the beach. The angry man threatened to drown her if she did not stop cursing at him. The strong-willed woman continued her rant. As the man held her head and body under water, her hand emerged out of the water, giving him her middle finger – her final act of defiance. Though admittedly unwise, I loved the fact that the woman refused to be bullied. I would love to see more Americans refusing to be bullied by leftists and banned from speaking the truth about issues crucial to God, family, and country. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

