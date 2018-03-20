Homeschooling: The Best Hope for America's Future

Without parental knowledge or consent, 5-year-old Jacob, entering kindergarten, came home with a "diversity bookbag." Inside was a book introducing kindergartners to same-sex households, celebrating Clifford and her dad's "partner," Henry – selling homosexuality to 5-year-olds disguised as diversity. The book is Who's in a Family by Robert Skutch.

A 7-year-old in second grade came home and said, "Mom, Dad, guess what! Our teacher read us the funniest book. It was so silly. It was about a prince who was getting married, but he didn't marry a princess. He married a prince! Isn't that so silly, Mom?" The book read to the confused child to introduce 7-year-olds to same-sex "marriage" is King and King by Linda de Haan.

Folks, if my public school arrogantly usurped such authority when I was a kid, my stocky little-over-five-foot black mom would have been outraged. She'd march to my school and angrily confront the principal: "Who do you people think you are? How dare you take such liberty with my nine months?"

Please correct me if I am wrong. But all I see is parents passively allowing leftists to mold and shape students into their image. God commanded parents: "Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6). Where is the outrage over government usurping authority to dictate the morals, principles, and values instilled in your child, overruling God-ordained parental authority?

With leftists pushing over 70 genders and growing onto the mainstream, leftists are banning teachers from addressing students as "boys and girls," calling the term mean-spirited and non-inclusive.

Notice this tactic routinely used by leftists. While Americans are minding their own business, leftists attack, pushing their outrageous ideas on us while portraying themselves as victims of our intolerance, hate, and aggression.

Whitney Houston was correct when she sang, "I believe the children are our future." This is where the true battle for America's future is being fought: in the hearts and minds of our kids. A haven of rest, healing, and safety for parents and their children is homeschooling.

This is why leftists are attacking, using government to politically bomb these safe havens, hell-bent on making homeschooling illegal.

Homeschooling is far superior to government indoctrination camps, obsessed with teaching social justice, white guilt, gun control, homosexuality, abortion, and conspiring against and disobedience toward parents.

Eighty-two percent of public schools are failing. Despite spending $1.4 billion annually, around $16,000 per student, reading proficiency rates for Baltimore high school grads is around 11%, with 12% in math proficiency. And yet, the Baltimore school system graduates around 70% of its students every year. In other words, a large number of Baltimore's graduates can barely read their diplomas.

Years ago, circumstances forced my brother and his wife to remove their 10-year-old son from a private Christian school. Making the adjustment into public school was stressful for their son. He was hated for raising his hand too often, knowing the correct answers. He was even bullied because of his posture, taught to sit correctly in his chair. To survive, my nephew purposely dumbed down.

My black buddy was a Baltimore cop who headed city-sponsored mentoring programs, youth choirs, and more. Ten years ago, he retired and moved to Montana. He moved back to Baltimore three years ago and was asked to resume working with youths. My buddy said that seeing youths throwing rocks at police cars, hating cops, rioting, and no officials willing to support real discipline, he wants nothing to do with Baltimore's youth crisis. My Baltimore former cop buddy said he is also soured by city officials' insane hatred for guns.

Leftists tend to share a bigotry of lowered expectations regarding minorities. I argued with a Miami white middle school teacher who, despite parent's objections, thought Hispanic students should not be forced to learn English. I've read numerous biographies of immigrant celebs who said learning English was crucial to their success in America.

In California, public schools pushed to allow black students to speak Ebonics rather than be pressured to learn correct English.

Popular among home-schoolers is the VARK model theory, which outlines four kinds of learners. Some kids are visual learners. There are auditory learners, reading-writing learners, and kinesthetic learners. By understanding how your child processes information, you can design a teaching program that is right for him. This ain't happenin' in government school halls of mass mediocrity.

Meeting countless families with children in my ten years of traveling as a political activist, I learned to immediately recognize homeschooled children. They were happy, calm, polite, articulate, filled with information, and confident, always looking me in the eye when speaking to me.

Until parents get their act together and begin taking back public education – running for school boards, putting their feet down, and more – homeschooling is the way to go. It's the best hope for America's future.