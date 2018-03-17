Foreign Collusion? It's Rampant in Big Tech

The Big Tech Industrial Complex has thousands of H-1B visa and green card employees. Some of these workers' roles are as engineers, analysts, and programmers, in the departments responsible for the regulation, suppression and censorship of political speech their parent companies have deemed hateful, inflammatory, and inappropriate for young audiences.

You want foreign collusion? I've got foreign collusion for you. On your phones, computers, tablets, and laptops. In your bedroom, living room, and kitchen.

What this means is that foreigners who cannot vote in American elections have been given carte blanche by their bosses and executives to tyrannically muzzle political thought and opinions, which undoubtedly can, and likely does, influence the outcomes of American elections at all levels of government.

Here's the tale of the tape of the top two Big Tech firms with federally approved H-1B and green card workers since 2014 (figures are from http://www.myvisajobs.com):

Twitter: 1,226

Google (including YouTube): 15,368

Though it is unclear exactly how many of the nearly 17,000 workers are directly responsible for the collusion, even a small percentage equals a lot of collusion.

Putin wishes he could collude like Big Tech

Vladimir Putin? He ain't got nothin' on Big Tech. And speaking of collusion, where are all the Democrats and Tessio Republicans obsessed with the "President Trump is Alger Hiss" conspiracy theory?

Big Tech fancies itself as God, as an omnipotent and omniscient Supreme Being. The surreptitiousness by which, for example, Twitter operates is highly sophisticated. Furthermore, the San Francisco-based social media company has always been cozy with Democrats and is notorious for denying right-leaning ads.

Ironically, news of the recent forced unfollowings of millions of users' accounts was reported on Twitter.

Google is currently facing a lawsuit from conservative icon Dennis Prager, who alleges that YouTube restricted 30 videos from his PragerU channel due to their political themes and topics. Some of the videos' titles were "The most important question about abortion," "Where are the moderate Muslims?," and "Is Islam a religion of peace?" Many of PragerU's 4- to 5-minute vignette-presenters are well known conservative pundits, professors, and Pulitzer Prize-winners.

Twitter, likewise, is facing lawsuits from plaintiffs alleging that they were banned due to their views on race.

To make matters worse, the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) is no longer masking its fetish for speech control. (You thought guns were the only right the DMIC wants to control in its "all for me, none for thee" zeal?) DMIC colluder and conspirator CNN recently embarked on a propaganda activist campaign against Infowars' Alex Jones. Whatever one's opinion of Jones, it's flat-out creepy how fervent the DMIC is on its anti-First Amendment warpath.

Have any of you ever, for a single second, heard DMIC networks, newspapers, and other organizations question the ethical appropriateness of foreign workers at American companies manipulating what political content their users see and don't see, based on political ideology?

Me neither.

Online discrimination is worse than segregation

The internet is the greatest invention in mankind's history. I am a frequent Twitter and Google user; I have a YouTube video channel. The Democrats told us the repeal of net neutrality was Armageddon (until tax reform came along – Democrats meant to say tax reform was Armageddon!). Why, then, haven't those same Democrats so in favor of net neutrality spoken a word about shadowbanning?

Our country, and our world, is fueled by technology. Technology and the internet connect us in ways our elders never could have envisioned; one out of every three human beings on Earth communicates via the internet. This is why I forewarn: continued, furtive, and unchecked discrimination against political viewpoints will make segregation and McCarthyism look like Camelot. Segregationists and Joseph McCarthy operated openly; Big Tech, however, seems to relish the invisible influence it wields over its end users.

Democrats made a big deal about, and levied six figures in fines against, a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple, based on his religious beliefs. But Democrats support Big Tech's silencing of Republicans, conservatives, President Trump, and his supporters. There are certainly legal arguments to be made that Big Tech is well within its rights to handpick what content appears on its platforms, but its obsession with trampling speech it arbitrarily labels as "hate speech" reeks of actual discrimination – the tech version of refusing service based on race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation.

Big Government, with all of its onerous regulations, always stifles economic growth, especially among small business. But perhaps the time has come for the Federal Communications Commission to begin a serious examination of whether Big Tech has become too much like Orwell's Animal Farm: "all views are equal, but some are more equal than others." Free speech is often beautiful and often ugly. Freedom isn't really about agreeing or disagreeing with speech; it's about equally supporting the right to speech we deem agreeable or disagreeable.

The free market of ideas must be left as untouched as possible. It's true that no right is absolute, but mega-conglomerates weaponizing their services is frighteningly totalitarian. If Fidel Castro, or Mao, or Pol Pot, or...fill in the dictator blank...had this kind of technology, he would have leveraged it exactly as Big Tech does today.

If foreign workers despotically meddling in our online political speech doesn't keep us up at night, what will?

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.

Image: Patrick Nouhailler via Flickr.