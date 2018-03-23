Faith and Freedom Redefined at CAIR Banquet

The slogan for last weekend's Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Philadelphia banquet, "Defending our freedom, living our faith," sounds like an innocuous promotion of all-American values. Conference graphics were flanked by the Statue of Liberty and a minaret, while the event claimed to promote the peaceful intersection of the American and Islamic identities, featuring a former Obama adviser and a comedian for the adults and Mad Science and story time for the kids. However, behind the event's playful, unassuming façade lay a sinister truth: that CAIR and its banquet represent Islamist apologists. The keynote speaker, Dalia Mogahed, is a former member of President Obama's Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships and is now the director of research at the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU). ISPU claims that it conducts "objective, solution-seeking research that empowers American Muslims to develop their community and fully contribute to democracy and pluralism in the United States."