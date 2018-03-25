CNN and Fox News Documentaries Duke It Out Sunday Nights

Documentaries on basic cable television are making a comeback, and tonight brings a chance to see three of them on CNN and the Fox News Channel. Last Sunday, CNN, which is struggling during the week, succeeded on the weekend with the second airing of two of its latest new documentary series (or docu-series, as they are now called), The Kennedys and Pope. Last Sunday, American Dynasties: The Kennedys (part 2 of 6) at 9 P.M. E.T. trounced the competition on Fox News and MSNBC in both total viewers and the 25- to 54-year old demo, while Pope (part 2 of 6) on CNN at 10 P.M. also won its time slot.

The Kennedy family, Hyannisport, Massachusetts pose after the 1960 election. The Kennedys, which CNN has been heavily promoting since last year, is largely another rehash of the sanitized and airbrushed formula that has been applied to the nation's #1 political dynasty since it first emerged on the scene in a new wave P.R. onslaught in the 1950s. More than half a century has passed, however, and certain unsavory details can no longer be totally ignored, like JFK's seriously ill health, but other disturbing facts are still not emphasized. The career and personal life of Kennedy dynasty patriarch Joseph P., Sr., for instance, is largely glossed over, with no mention of his flagrant and hypocritical extramarital womanizing and the questionable methods he employed to amass his and his heirs' impressive fortune. The primary value in the series so far is the first appearance of never before seen color home movies of the Kennedys at play dating from the 1940s.