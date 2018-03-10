Bill and Hillary: Today's Julius and Ethel Rosenberg?

In a recent interview on Secure Freedom Radio, I discussed with Frank Gaffney some of my research at Judicial Watch into Bruce and Nellie Ohr, the dynamic Democrat duo who lie at the heart of the Hillary Clinton-DOJ-FBI-Fusion GPS conspiracy (the "Clinton Conspiracy") to throw the presidential election to Hillary and, failing that, to undermine the Trump presidency with fabulist claims of "Russian-Trump collusion." A historical analogy occurred to me in our talk: Bill and Hillary Clinton are the 21st-century equivalent of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. The Clinton Conspiracy has everything one could ask for in a Cold War spy thriller: high politics; disinformation; a torrid love affair between two central co-conspirators; a key Russian-speaking Stalin apologist operative using a ham radio, apparently, for furtive communications; a patriotic senior government official learning of the illegal operations and blowing the whistle; and even the attempted overthrow of a sitting U.S. president. The problem, of course, is that this isn't fiction.