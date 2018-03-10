Bill and Hillary: Today's Julius and Ethel Rosenberg?
In a recent interview on Secure Freedom Radio, I discussed with Frank Gaffney some of my research at Judicial Watch into Bruce and Nellie Ohr, the dynamic Democrat duo who lie at the heart of the Hillary Clinton-DOJ-FBI-Fusion GPS conspiracy (the "Clinton Conspiracy") to throw the presidential election to Hillary and, failing that, to undermine the Trump presidency with fabulist claims of "Russian-Trump collusion." A historical analogy occurred to me in our talk: Bill and Hillary Clinton are the 21st-century equivalent of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.
The Clinton Conspiracy has everything one could ask for in a Cold War spy thriller: high politics; disinformation; a torrid love affair between two central co-conspirators; a key Russian-speaking Stalin apologist operative using a ham radio, apparently, for furtive communications; a patriotic senior government official learning of the illegal operations and blowing the whistle; and even the attempted overthrow of a sitting U.S. president. The problem, of course, is that this isn't fiction.
Both Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg (née Greenglass) joined the Young Communist League in their youth in the 1930s. Julius was hired as a civilian employee by the U.S. Army in 1940 and worked in the Signal Corps as an electrical inspector stationed at Fort Monmouth, N.J., where he had access to highly classified research on missile guidance systems, radar, communications, and electronics. He was let go in 1945 after his communist connections were discovered.
Julius recruited other communist sympathizers into his espionage ring, including William Perl, who provided the complete design plans for America's first jet plane, the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star, along with wind-tunnel data on the F-86 Sabre, which enabled the Soviets to accelerate their development of second-generation jet fighters. Julius also obtained and passed to the Soviets the complete plans for a missile proximity fuse, an advanced version of which was used by the Soviets to shoot down Francis Gary Powers's U-2 spy plane years later. Julius also recruited, via his wife Ethel, her brother David Greenglass, who was working at Los Alamos on the Manhattan Project, as well as another U.S. nuclear scientist, Russell McNutt. For the latter recruitment, Rosenberg earned a $100 bonus from his Soviet paymasters.
The nuclear engineers he turned proved devastating. Using their information, passed by Julius to the Soviets in 1945, the USSR was rapidly able to advance its own nuclear weapon design, enabling the Soviets to detonate their first atomic weapon shockingly quickly – on August 29, 1949 – launching the world into a nuclear arms race.
Julius and Ethel Rosenberg's treachery was discovered in 1950, after David Greenglass was arrested and incriminated them. David's co-conspirator wife, Ruth, also provided information critical to implicating Ethel in Julius's spying. The Rosenbergs were subsequently charged that year with espionage. They were tried; convicted; and, as a result of their refusal to cooperate with authorities, sentenced to death. They were both electrocuted on June 19, 1953.
In his sentencing statement, Judge Irving Kaufman noted: "In the light of the circumstances, I feel that I must pass such sentence upon the principals in this diabolical conspiracy to destroy a God-fearing nation, which will demonstrate with finality that this nation's security must remain inviolate[.]"
It becomes increasingly evident with every passing day that Hillary Clinton was at the heart of a massive, coordinated effort to use disinformation manufactured by Christopher Steele (the "Steele dossier") to implicate falsely Donald Trump and his campaign in some sort of "collusion" with the Russian government. She then used Glenn Simpson to channel this disinformation through various conduits into our national security establishment in order to have a counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign launched. The contents of that "dossier" and the existence of that investigation were then leaked by the same Christopher Steele to the media during the campaign in an effort to damage Donald Trump's electoral chances.
FBI director James Comey knowingly and illegally signed off on FISA warrant applications to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page, despite admitting later that the information in the "dossier," which formed the crux of the evidence to obtain the warrant, was "salacious and unverified." Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe also signed the applications for the warrant despite having the same knowledge about the dubious dossier. Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr fed information from his wife, co-conspirator Nellie Ohr, a Stalin apologist working for the dossier-purveyor Fusion GPS, to the Justice Department without informing Justice of his wife's indirect employment by the Hillary Clinton campaign – a clear conflict of interest. Nellie, by the way, mysteriously obtained a ham radio license during the campaign soon after patriotic NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers became aware of illegal surveillance being conducted of Trump campaign officials by the National Security Division of the Justice Department. He eventually blew the whistle.
Meanwhile, two lovebirds, the incessantly texting FBI deputy director of counterintelligence, Peter Strzok, and senior FBI attorney Lisa Page, yielded invaluable information in their communications about the whole conspiracy, or, as they cutely phrased it, the "insurance policy" against Trump's election. Think of them as an unwitting David and Ruth Greenglass.
So where does Bill Clinton figure into our Julius and Ethel Rosenburg comparison? Well, that brings us to a wholly separate Clinton conspiracy involving Russia. It was sort of a prequel to the election-throwing conspiracy. It involved Bill Clinton receiving a $500,000 speaking fee for giving an hour-long talk in Moscow and the Clinton Foundation receiving $145 million in donations in exchange for Russia taking control of twenty percent of the vital U.S. uranium stock. The money came from parties associated with a convoluted series of transactions involving the acquisition of the Canadian company Uranium One, which controlled the U.S. uranium reserves, by the Russians. Hillary approved the deal in her pivotal role on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. And to think that Julius got only $100 for recruiting Russell McNutt. What a rube!
The U.S. presidential election lies at the heart of our republic. Putting aside the Uranium One scandal, Hillary's and her cohorts' attempt to undermine that election is as serious an attempt to "destroy our God-fearing nation" from within as has ever been attempted in our history. Everyone involved in that plot should face a punishment that will "demonstrate with finality that this nation's security must remain inviolate." Bill Clinton's role in the Uranium One deal was its own kind of treachery.
William F. Marshall has been an intelligence analyst and investigator in the government, private, and non-profit sectors for over 30 years. Presently he is a senior investigator for Judicial Watch, Inc. (The views expressed are the author's alone and not necessarily those of Judicial Watch.)
