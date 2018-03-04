America's Got Felons

The American people were treated to a glimpse of their representatives' real attitudes and priorities as the Democrats refused to stand or even clap in recognition of improvements in our economy and tax cuts – or even in recognition of and respect for our national symbol: the American flag.

President Trump's State of the Union address was extraordinary not only for the good news the president highlighted about our economy and more, but also for the polarized reactions of Congress on display during this nationally televised event.

This was far worse than the coddled NFL players misguidedly "taking a knee" during the National Anthem, as if these multimillionaires had a reason to dis America. After all, these guys just play ball – they don't sit in the halls of Congress.

Rather than get behind those of Trump's policies that are clearly good for America and popular with the people, the Democrats behaved like the spoiled kid who loses a game and flings the board and all the pieces in the air to wreck it for everyone else. They threw a massive temper tantrum. What a national disgrace! There's absolutely no reason for the utter lack of civility in the public square – especially not from our elected representatives.

Think about what they're modeling for our young. It's cool to hate your president and display that hatred and contempt in public.

And these are our elected representatives! It doesn't matter that they are Democrats. They are in the People's House, and they are comporting themselves with a shocking lack of respect for their role and for their constituents.

Recall that polls show that 75% of Americans gave high marks to the president's speech. Yet nearly 50% of Congress openly viewed it with contempt. A few did this by "boycotting" their president's State of the Union address to Congress. Unbelievable! That's tantamount to boycotting the Executive Branch of our government.

But perhaps there is a reason for the Democrats' ill tempered wholesale rejection of the president's uplifting and inspirational speech, as well as all things Trump. Perhaps the stakes are personally high for many of them. Perhaps they have something to hide.

Let's talk about the memo.

Why were top Dems, including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff, wailing that the sky would fall if Trump released the Nunes Memo to the public?

Devin Nunes's memo is simply a summary of an extensive congressional investigation pertaining to the issuance of FISA Court warrants that permitted the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign and associates of Donald Trump, during the campaign, during the transition, and even after Trump was inaugurated.

The memo outlines the fact that the FISA Court was never told that the Steele "dossier" – the entire basis for the special surveillance warrant – was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC and was nothing more than completely unsubstantiated opposition "research." Comey himself told the president the dossier was "salacious and unverified." He just apparently forgot to mention that it was used as evidence for spying on Trump and his family, advisers, associates, and friends.

We now know that the DOJ and FBI colluded with the DNC and Hillary, who paid for made up "dirt" on Trump to force him off the campaign trail or out of office. Simply put, Hillary's pals lied to the FISA Court to get their warrants to spy on an American citizen running for the presidency, though there was no probable cause and no legitimate evidence to justify such a warrant. Folks, this is yuuuge!

But perhaps the American people aren't quite as stupid as Gruber or Schiff have arrogantly proclaimed. Perhaps we can figure out who the culprits are here. After all, we voted for Trump instead of Crooked Hillary.

In short, these top level government officials sold out their country. They're all guilty of high crimes. If we add to this the felonious use of the phony "dossier" as an "insurance policy" to impeach a duly elected president, well, perhaps we can add sedition and even treason to the list of crimes committed against our nation.

Could that fact be why Rod Rosenstein reportedly threatened members of Congress who are seeking the truth? Could it be why James Comey keeps squawking from the sidelines? Could it be why Mueller, thought he's found no evidence of any "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election after more than a year of investigation, is apparently hanging on for dear life, desperately indicting 13 Russians for placing bots on Facebook to "influence" the 2016 election? Seriously?

And could it be why Susan Rice, on Inauguration Day, wrote an email to herself proclaiming that during a January 5 White House meeting, Obama insisted that his team conduct themselves "by the book"? Many are saying this was a CYA email. I beg to differ. I think it is accurate. We just have to assume that the "book" in question is Alinsky's Rules for Radicals – the book Alinsky dedicated to Lucifer. By the book, indeed.

Yes, friends, America's Got Felons!

So the question now is this: what shall we do with them? Ignore them, applaud them, give them six-figure pensions for life, or bring them to justice?

