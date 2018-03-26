America doesn't have a gun violence epidemic. Democrat cities do.

Guns and gun crime are the new climate change: those who know nothing about the subject are suddenly "experts." I call this faux expertise Albert Gore-itis, and I discuss it at length in my upcoming first book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat.

College pottery majors and donkey cheese-eating, Che Guevera T-shirt-wearing trust fund babies fancy themselves firearms gurus (FYI, donkey cheese is the world's most expensive). That doesn't really bother me as much as the lying-by-withholding that the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) and Redcoat gun-grabbing organizations (funded by millionaires and billionaires, such as former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg) engage in when discussing guns and gun crime. Democrat policies kill America does not have a gun crime epidemic. There are, however, epidemics in many locales and cities. Who do you think runs the vast majority of those cities? NRA-funded Republicans? No. Lobbyists for firearm manufacturers? No. The vast majority of those cities have been run by Democrats for decades upon decades. Here are the top 20 cities with the highest gun murder rates in the U.S. per capita. Of these, every city except the last one, Tulsa, has a Democrat majority in the mayoralty and City Council or Board of Aldermen. Here are the non-fatal shootings top 20 per capita. Notice the overlap of several cities; the cities on the non-fatal list absent on the murder list are also Democrat-run cities, except for the last one, Jacksonville. Here's a sampling of five longtime Democrat empires (all days are consecutive and uninterrupted). All appear in the top 20 lists: 1. St. Louis: only Democrat mayors; 90% Democrat City Council; 15,000 days. 2. Baltimore: only Democrat mayors and only Democrat City Council; 18,000 days. 3. Philadelphia: only Democrat mayors; 90% Democrat City Council; 20,000 days. 4. Detroit: only Democrat mayors; 90% Democrat City Council; 22,000 days. 5. Chicago: only Democrat mayors; 90% Democrat City Council; 30,000 days. The Democrats have ruled Chicago for longer than Stalin ruled the USSR, the Castros in Cuba, and the Kims in North Korea, and for longer than slavery was legal in the U.S. Exhausted yet? There's more. These are America's top 10 most violent cities, according to FBI data. Violent crimes include homicides, gun violence, gangs, pedophilia, and robberies. Every city is majority Democrat-controlled. Several of the cities on the FBI's list also appear on the aforementioned murder and non-fatal shootings lists. Because the FBI's ranking is per capita, several cities such as Chicago and Newark (only Democrat mayors; 90% City Council; 23,000 days) are absent. Still with me? St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit, and New Orleans crack the top 50 for most dangerous cities on the planet. New Orleans has elected only Democrat mayors for the last 55,000 consecutive days; the United States as a nation has existed for 88,000 days. New Orleans's city council is, in theory, nonpartisan; I'll let you conclude how nonpartisan it is. As a side note on Chicago: A report last year estimated that 60% of guns recovered in Chicago came from out of state, with 20% traced back to Indiana and others from Wisconsin. Though difficult to determine from where exactly, in each state, the guns originated, I believe it's reasonable to speculate that they came not from rural areas, but from the big cities, such as Indianapolis and Milwaukee (run, of course, by...drum roll...Democrats). What, you thought Wisconsin and Indiana were red states? Red states are dead; only blue and pur-blue exist. Stats don't lie; Democrats do Democrats sell local gun crime epidemics as national gun crime epidemics. And listen: their sales pitch is effective. I rarely hear Republicans, conservatives, or even the NRA effectively combat this pitch. Data is mixed, depending on the study, but since the '90s, gun violence and homicides nationally have declined. But not in Democrat-controlled cities. Also, Democrats always pad the stat sheet by mixing in gun-related deaths from suicide and suspects shot and killed by police officers. The old saying "stats don't lie; statisticians do" can be used in any ideological context. But when it comes to the DMIC, Democrats and Redcoat gun-grabbers, one of two things is at work: They're unaware that the epidemics are largely isolated in Democrat city monopolies, thereby making them dangerously ignorant. They are aware, thereby making them...well, just dangerous, just like the cities they rule over. When it comes to the crème de la crème of cities with gun crime, Democrats control 95% – yes, 95% – of the top 20. As one moves into the top 50 and 100 cities, the percentage dips, but not by much. Our rights are under fire Helping the Democrats' cause is the fact that they are now overtly and in-your-face exploiting our youths as Redcoat gun control propaganda props. The Democrats have pitted us against children and created creepy kid activists. How do we win a battle challenging kids? Answer: We don't, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't talk about it all the time. The Democrats are always on offense. It's not enough for us to match their intensity; we must exceed it. Republicans and conservatives usually underestimate the Democrats and fail to understand their tactics. The way Republicans and conservatives win this narrative war is by talking about the entire story, and one is not telling the entire story without hammering home over and over again the indisputable failures of Democrat gun and crime policies. While statements such as "we're not Sweden" and "those countries don't have a Second Amendment" are correct, they render the message incomplete. Winning this narrative war will not be easy, but it can be done. Chances are that those of you reading this don't live in a city with mass gun crime. Remove the data from municipal Democrat quasi-monarchies, and our gun crime rate is lower than Heaven's. If we could just convince Democrats and Tessio Republicans to self-deport, I suspect that our crime rates would significantly decrease in an evening or two. One can only dream. Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.