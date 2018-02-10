The Ignorance of Atheism

Atheism is the slavish and simple-minded embrace of ignorance. When people call themselves "atheists" today, what they really mean is Christophobes, people with an irrational hatred and fear of Christianity. The arguments they make against Christianity are both bizarre and silly. Consider first the macabre atheistic position that only stupid people believe in God (i.e., Christianity). Until the latter part of the 19th century, virtually all great scientists were extraordinarily devout Christians. Indeed, the scientific method itself was created by Roger Bacon, a Franciscan friar. Buridan, a priest, perfected the scientific principle of impetus and answered many questions about the revolving of our planet. Ockham created the idea, the heart of modern science, that the most simplified explanation for phenomena ought to be considered the truest.

Science long was exclusively the province of devout Christians, and the greatest scientists, like Newton, Maxwell, and Kelvin, were also profoundly religious individuals whose faith was greater than that of most people of their time. Even through the modern age, important scientists have been Christians. The contrast with atheism is stark. Until the modern age, there were virtually no atheist scientists worth mentioning. Atheism, instead, proved an obstacle to scientific thought. Most prominent was the wiliness of atheists to lie. Lacking any divine overseer to perceive and punish mendacity, virtually all atheists – Nazis, Soviets, Maoists, fascists and our indigenous atheists – have been willing to lie and to conceal if the subterfuge is deemed in the interest of a greater cause. An excellent example is the myth that Medieval Christians believed that the Earth is flat. This defamation was created out of whole cloth during the middle of the 19th century by atheists in America and France. The reality, visible to anyone who even browses Medieval history honestly, is that not only did Christians know that the Earth is round, but the objection to Christopher Columbus's plans revolved around his misconception of the size of the Earth – and Columbus was wrong, and his critics were right. Another example is Darwinism, the panacea for huge acres of atheism. Two lies are involved in the atheist defense of Darwinism. First, the problems initially seen by critics of Darwin almost two centuries ago have grown more valid with time just as Darwinism has grown more dubious over time. This is deliberately suppressed by institutions claiming the mantle of "science" while behaving as ideological cadres. Ben Stein's Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed is an excellent explanation of this oppression of scientific dissent. Second, atheists defending Darwinism routinely and maliciously present Intelligent Design as if it were Creationism, which it emphatically is not. Intelligent Design does not deny evolution; rather, the theory proposes that evolution occurs through nuanced divine guidance and not the survival of the fittest, the Darwinian explanation. Not that Creationism lacks scientific supporters. Lord Kelvin, the creator of the most important law in all science, according to Einstein, as well as all the other Laws of Thermodynamics, was a Creationist. Kelvin was also one of the greatest polymaths in history, vastly more brilliant than modern disciples of Darwin. Another example is the "persecution of Galileo," which totally ignores vital aspects of his case. First, the objections to Galileo involved science just as much as theology. There were important details to his theory that he could not prove, and Galileo did not deny that. The Catholic Church allowed him, therefore, to teach his theory as a theory but not as a fact. Second, Galileo was never tortured. In fact, he lived in the palace of a cardinal with a personal servant for most of his trial. Not only was Galileo an exceptionally devout Christian, but both of his daughters were nuns. He could have fled to Venice or Istanbul or the Protestant north with ease. He chose to remain within the Catholic Church. Even when he was older and sick, he insisted on being taken to Mass. The pattern is clear: atheists are Christophobes who irrationally hate and fear Christians (and also religiously serious Jews) because they hate and fear the idea of a divine and perfect judge of our honor and virtue. Atheists are the dead end of scientific inquiry and rigorous speculative theory because of their phobia. They run from truth as they run from God. They are profoundly unserious minds whom no one needs to heed.