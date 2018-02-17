Russian Investigation Offers a Ludicrous Indictment

The malicious but ludicrous Russian collusion investigation is now winding down. The Democrats and the Justice Department are trying to exit with face-saving grace despite colossal failure to prove their assertion against Trump and his team, which assertion was in fact bogus from the beginning. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced with tepid fanfare that thirteen Russians are being indicted for attempting to interfere with the U.S. presidential election. It was a ho-hum moment intended to suggest that the magnificent obsession of the left with election meddling has somehow born fruit. Rosenstein noted that the Russians had posted 176,000 tweets in ten weeks, and that 50,258 accounts had been created and tweeted a million times. The tweets presumably were slanted with anti-Hillary bias. The "interference" began during the nomination season, and the Russians, according to Rosenstein (the reader will please excuse my skepticism), preferred Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump. To put this tweet threat in perspective, the reader should know that there are 500 million tweets on average generated every day on Twitter. If the total number of Russian tweets were concentrated on one day, that would still come to only 0.00352% of all the tweets on that day. If it were one million tweets over a five-month period, that would come to 0.0000235% of all tweets over that period. What an impact those tweets must have had!

Rosenstein also informed us that the massive Russian interference generated 129 real-world events that drew 340,000 Facebook users. If we look at the number of mobile active Facebook users for December 2016, we see that there were 1.74 billion. Thus, the Russians commandeered 0.000195402% of the Facebook users for that one month. Again, we can see how incredibly destructive such a program must have been. The figures are so ludicrous that one can only wonder why the Russians ever believed that they could have a significant impact. And, looking at the stats, we must be drawn to the conclusion that the Democrats have not only been making a mountain out of a mole hill, but been making a veritable Mt. Everest out of an anthill. In order to come up with these picayune charges, the Mueller investigation spent $6.7 million of our money during his first 4.5 months. Further, the indictment against the Russky-13 (Vladimir Putin will, we are certain, put those 13 individuals on the first plane out of Moscow with Washington, D.C. as its destination) states, "Defendants conspired to obstruct the lawful functions of the United States government through fraud and deceit, including by making expenditures in connection with the 2016 U.S. presidential election without proper regulatory disclosure[.]" However, as noted by The New American, "America is no stranger to spending money to interfere with foreign elections. In the last Israeli election, the Obama State Department funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to the opposition of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that the State Department and a group called One Voice coordinated political activities – including the building of a voter database, the training of activists, and the hiring of a political consulting firm tied to President Obama himself." Further, as all informed students of history know, the U.S. had a significant role in installing the former shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi. Further, under President Ronald Reagan, we made significant deals with the Contras in Nicaragua, and President Bill Clinton arranged for $10 billion from the International Monetary Fund to be put in the hands of Boris Yeltsin. How indignant can we be when our hands have become dirtied in the same trough? The intent of the indictments is clearly to save face and to justify an unjustifiable attempt to impugn the integrity and lawfulness of the Trump presidency. The mockers and the malicious ones will never give up, even as these indictments are, it seems to this writer, the climax of the ridiculous and disgusting play we have witnessed since November 2016. Now we are moving into the denouement phase of the play as all the players appraise the extent of their justification of this investigation and try to capture some face-saving elements from their obvious failure. Rep. Adam Schiff has his feet firmly planted in the malice of his intentions. He has stated that whether or not Mueller determines that President Trump's collusion reaches the level of being a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, there was sufficient collusion to warrant Trump's being called "unpatriotic" or "immoral." Obviously, the name-calling will not end. But the creepy labeling is an exercise in futility. We the people now see through the travesty of these accusations and this investigation and desire to move on to make America great again.