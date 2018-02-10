Our Radicalized Media: A Clear And Present Danger

The Washington establishment, the Deep State, and special interests have launched their own jihad, built on a battle cry to "resist." Today, calls to " resist !" echo through Congress as half of the House and Senate stage a mutiny against a duly elected president.

Most associate the term "radicalized" with ISIS. But radical movements aren't limited to a religion. A jihad is a crusade for a principle or belief involving struggle" and "resistance."

"Resist!" is the call to arms from Democrat leaders (Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama) and radical activist groups (Black Lives Matter, Antifa).

More than 50 organizations have formed to "resist!" the Trump administration.

Just as ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls on his followers to resist infidels, so this Washington cabal calls on its warriors to resist our government, to obstruct the president.

These machinations are not conducted in the shadows, not a secret plot carried out in the dead of night. It's all in our faces. Rush Limbaugh warns of a silent coup, Sean Hannity a "soft coup," Ambassador Bolton the "first coup d'état in [U.S.] history."

Wow – a domestic plot to take down our government, and the best we can do is chronicle the uprising? How did we get to the place where we witness a coup and tacitly accept it?

In a word, the media, the left's super-soldiers, brought us to this point.

This powerful propaganda tool is utilized to take the state message into every living room, bedroom, workplace, and gym, anywhere there's a TV or internet, omnipresent, Big Brother.

Like Hitler's "Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda," the media control information, reporting only news that attacks our president and those working to exonerate him. They bury news of lawlessness that implicates Democrats – Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, any member of the leftist cabal.

But why are the media protecting the bad actors? Is it their liberal bent, their far-left ideology? Well, yes and no. Yes, the media are radicalized, wholly devoted to the progressive dogma of the left, but it's more than that. These faux journalists couldn't spew their poison, advocate the overthrow of a president, without their boss's permission, without government approval.

Oh, I know: Time Warner, Comcast, and other private corporations, not government, own the media. Except corporate America and government are one and the same, partners in a corrupt merger.

The roots of this merger are in the iron triangle, a mutually beneficial three-way relationship among Congress, government bureaucrats (the Deep State), and special interests (corporate).

Iron triangles get their name because they are incredibly hard to remove once they are set in[. A]ll three components need each other in order to survive. It is not in the interests of any component to break the triangle.

This interdependence results in a shared agenda, the big money agenda. So corporate interests buy off Congress, at least enough to have an effective majority, then move to acquire media.

Corporate giants control 90 percent of [U.S.] mass media. These corporations are the special interests[. T]he direct links connect all five of these media conglomerates to the political establishment and the economic and political power[ ]elites of the United States. ... These conglomerates are in large measure responsible for inculcating the social, political, economic, and moral values of both adults and children in the United States.

This media behemoth has turned its back on the Constitution. The media use their unparalleled influence to shield an emerging police state, bury the metastasis of political corruption in our government, and actively collude to remove our president and nullify an election.

This is not OK. None of it is OK. It's a seditious conspiracy.

Evidence is now surfacing of a tainted FBI that engaged in political espionage and illegal unmasking – dictator tactics to weaponize our intelligence agencies against American citizens, against political opponents.

Even a biased media should be shocked at these revelations. Yet the press defends the treason, blows off politicized intelligence, and attacks the messengers. There's a media blackout on the Deep State conspiracy, a deliberate attempt to keep this information from the American people.

Why didn't the Founders warn us of a compromised media? Why only admonishments to protect the free press?

Director Marshall Herskovitz called it:

Our founding fathers could not have foreseen that freedom of the press might eventually be threatened just as much by media consolidation as by government.

These consolidated media use the power of the press to serve their interests, to advance their agenda. Then, when called out for disinformation, for hiding the government's malfeasance, they use the 1st Amendment as their shield against criticism, exposure, even prosecution.

But there are limits to free speech.

Schenck v. United States, 249 U.S. 47 (1919):

The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic[.] ... The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about the substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent.

I'd say an attempt to usurp our president, to take control of our government in a bloodless coup, constitutes a "substantive evil that Congress has a right to prevent."

Yet we continue to treat this sedition as protected speech – a dangerous abdication. If we attribute benign motives to the subversive media while we allow them to serve as a firewall to America's domestic enemies, as a propaganda arm of the state, we may, in the end, surrender our republic.

Liberty demands a free press; it's the foundation of our republic, our gatekeeper to democracy. But this is not a free press. It's an enemy combatant attacking the American people in plain sight.

Ronald Reagan once said, "Don't be afraid to see what you see."

What do we see?

We see media drunk on power that tell us a man is a woman, that a baby is just a suspicious growth, a threat to the mother's health that must be removed. We see media that defend radicals who disrespect our flag, that justify trashing America. We see anti-American, globalist media that promote all other countries over our own.

We see media as co-conspirators working with the very traitors they're tasked to expose, a press that publishes fake news and outright lies, that withholds the real news that would indict its comrades.

We see an American Pravda, a state-run media posing as free press to avoid detection. Media that launch coordinated attacks on the president of the United States, that hammer the fake "Russia collusion" narrative 24/7, that "report" on the contrived obstruction of justice narrative, that push the 25th Amendment (insanity) charge, all in their traitorous drive to impeach this president.

We see an attack dog for the left, media that foment hate for the president, publicly label him a pathological liar, unstable, dangerous, Hitler, a white supremacist. Their hatred is palpable, their attacks unrelenting.

We see a press that conducts an orchestrated defense of seditious Democrats, the Deep State, and Washington's ruling elite, that act as a Praetorian Guard for the insurgents in the palace coup.

This is not a free press. It's a bastardized cabal dressed up as media that is working to defeat the American people and effect a coup d'état. Our free press is gone, eradicated by big money and government charlatans.

This counterfeit media are an enemy of the state, a threat to liberty and democracy, a clear and present danger.

"Don't be afraid to see what you see."