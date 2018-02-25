Nikolas Cruz Is the Result of 'It Takes a Village'

But it was early last week when the Democrats fired their modern-day Fort Sumter shot.

February 19, 2018 was the day the Democratic Party publicly declared its War on Youth. Yes, we know that the Democrats and DMIC (the Democrat Media Industrial Complex) have always preyed upon our children, and yes, we know that the Democrats have infested and infiltrated virtually every industry in America – especially where the youth spend much of their time.

Does everyone see what the Democrats have done? They've pitted children against us, thereby mainstreaming and normalizing child exploitation. What the Democrats did to Parkland student Emma Gonzalez was as sickening a display as any I've ever witnessed. They coaxed an understandably distraught child to spew one debunked Democrat lie after another – and, of course, plenty of invective toward President Trump.

The reality is terrifying

David Hogg, a 17-year-old Parkland student, asked on CNN: "If you can't get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running?" Normal question from a 17-year-old, right? Wondering aloud if he came up with that question all on his own, with such emotionally vivid lingual sophistication and political acumen, must make me a grumpy old gun nut who thinks our youth are stupid.

As predictable as Democrat marches featuring hats shaped like vaginal labia, the interviewer, Alysin Camerota, asked Emma and David about the evil National Rifle Association. The NRA, if you haven't heard, is responsible for the election of every Republican since Lincoln. Just kidding – the NRA's political influence is barely a blip on the multi-gazillion-dollar campaign finance radar. (Full disclosure: Yes, I am a member of the NRA, and no, I am not paid to defend the NRA.)

Parkland was the result of Democrat social engineering of our kids, not "easy access" to guns and not the NRA.

The reality is terrifying: the Democrat and DMIC predation is going to worsen. I guarantee it, as the Democratic Party continues its onward "fundamental transformation" toward a full-scale European Union-style socialist party.

It doesn't take a village

The Clintonian "It Takes a Village" ideology, propagated by the DMIC as parenting and child welfare gospel, is meticulously designed to zombify our children to:

- Hate America and her values

- Worship Big Government

- Become devout disciples of secularism, godlessness, and socialism

- Consider human life disposable

- Believe that "gender" is "fluid" and negotiable

- Whitewash and revise and rewrite history – the way dictators always have

- Make all decisions based on emotions and hysteria – not facts and logic

- Regard the traditional nuclear family as a creation of "white privilege"

- Embrace the new celebrity status of self-victimization

- Tout inequality as the new equality by fervently cheerleading that all men are created equal – but some are created more equal than others

- Walk as dupe-dope sheeple in lockstep with tyranny, easily convinced into believing anything and everything sold by the DMIC as "truth."

Did the village save Nikolas Cruz? I'd call Cruz a casualty of the village, but there were actual casualties: 14 students and 3 adults.

The DMIC will do what it always does: lie by withholding, deflect; steer Americans' attention to the inanimate object of the gun, and gaslight. The Democrats and DMIC will spend millions of combined man-hours in a broken-record narrative of "assault weapons" and how cold medicine is more difficult for an eighteen-year-old to purchase than a rifle (spoiler alert: it isn't).

Why are kids so violent?

The Democrats and DMIC will never address the most important question: why are teenagers and young adults committing murder with more regularity than 10, 20, or 30 years ago? Guns have always been inanimate; the NRA has existed for 53,000 days; Hollywood has produced violent films and television for generations; video games have been pretty bloody for decades (I remember playing "Mortal Kombat" as a 16-year-old); and mental illnesses have always presumably existed, even though medical advances have enabled us to better identify and treat them.

Democrats never address this question because it would nakedly expose their weaponization of our youth as political pawns – the primary cause of the effect of youth violence. What about the Tessio Republicans? Well, they're complicit, too; name me a national GOP figure who persuasively, eloquently, and consistently warns us of Democrat A Clockwork Orange Ludovico-type brainwashing. You can't, because not one exists.

What keeps me up at night is, how many Cruzes are among us? How many kids who are our neighbors – our children's friends – are a Cruz? For a killer like Cruz, the damage was done long ago; it's easy to blame his foster parents, but we weren't privy to the dynamic in the household. Cruz's foster parents said he never exhibited warning signs, but it's quite likely that they missed them.

A year ago, as I was writing my upcoming book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat, I predicted to my wife and others that it was a guarantee that acts of violence perpetrated by youths barely old enough to legally drive would occur. I didn't know in what form the atrocities would occur, but I knew they would. Why? Because we cannot outrun the tsunami of kids screwed up by the culture of sheer Democrat lunacy.

The Democratic Party and DMIC fetishize comparing Republicans and conservatives to Adolf Hitler, but they never mention this quote of his: "He alone who owns the youth gains the future."

If our response isn't better and smarter offense, the next generation of kids will be even more lost than the current generation. As General George Patton once remarked, no one ever successfully defended anything – there is only attack, attack, and attack some more.

This moment in our history – right here, right now – is our last, best chance to begin to right the ship.

The Democrats don't fear repercussions from their declaration of war upon our youths because they don't fear the GOP and voters.

Republican National Committee, GOP voters, and independents: are you listening?

Parents and future parents – unite! More than ever, our children need us.

Rich Logis is the host of The Rich Logis Show and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @RichLogis.