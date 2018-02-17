Mueller Worked with Lerner to Target Tea Party

@JudicialWatch lawsuit uncovered how Mueller's FBI worked with Lois Lerner's IRS to try to prosecute the very groups Obama IRS was suppressing. Another reason I don't trust Mr. Mueller – or the FBI!

Just when you thought the Deep State swamp couldn't get any murkier and the stench any more repugnant, we are reminded by Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton in a Feb. 13 tweet of how Robert Mueller's FBI worked with Lois Lerner's IRS to target Tea Party and other groups in the run-up to the Obama re-election campaign:

The treasure trove of documents detailing the weaponizing of powerful government agencies, including Mueller's FBI, by the Obama administration to target the Tea Party was obtained by Judicial Watch as a result of court orders stemming from Freedom of Information Act lawsuits after the political targeting of the Tea Party:

That attention involved harassment and intimidation of conservative groups opposed to Obamacare in particular and big government in general. The irony is that the same Robert Mueller now investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election cooperated with Lois Lerner and the IRS to intervene on President Obama's behalf in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential election. As Investor's Business Daily editorialized, Tea Party activist Catherine Engelbrecht was a prime target of this effort at political suppression:

Shortly after Engelbrecht founded True the Vote, which trains election volunteers to help root out voter fraud, and King Street Patriots, a group with ideals similar to the Tea Party, and sought tax-exempt status from the IRS in July 2010 for both groups, she was hit by an onslaught of federal harassment. After seeing nary a government official in two decades of operation, Engelbrecht and her equipment manufacturing company suddenly had the pleasure of six FBI domestic terrorism inquiries, an IRS visit, two IRS business audits, two IRS personal audits and inspections by both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Engelbrecht's persecution by the IRS and FBI was also detailed by Breitbart.com:

Engelbrecht's troubling saga was originally reported by Breitbart News' Brandon Darby. Engelbrecht's application with the IRS for non-profit status allegedly triggered aggressive audits of one of her family's personal businesses as well. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) began a series of inquiries about her and her group; the BATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) began demanding to see her family's firearms in surprise audits of her and her husband's small gun dealership – which had done less than $200 in sales; OSHA (Occupational Safety Hazards Administration) began a surprise audit of their small family manufacturing business; and the EPA-affiliated TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environment Quality) did a surprise visit and audit due to "a complaint being called in." The Democratic Party of Texas filed a lawsuit against her, as did an ACORN affiliated group. Both the FBI and the BATF continued to poke around her life, the lives of people in her Tea Party group, and her businesses.

This latest reminder or Mueller's long history of supporting or protecting Democrats and their agenda comes just as it is revealed that another member of the Democratic elite was recently added to his star chamber staff of Democratic donors and Hillary sycophants:

An attorney on special counsel Robert Mueller's team was a writer for HuffPost, The Daily Caller News Foundation has found. Aaron Zelinsky, a self-described Democrat, wrote nearly 50 articles as a contributor for the liberal news outlet from 2009 to 2014. "I'm a Democrat," he wrote in November 2012. A review of his articles shows that he supported President Barack Obama's efforts to close Guantanamo Bay, opposed President George W. Bush's policy on torture [sic], wrote in defense of gun control and argued for government-imposed limits on how much corporate executives can earn. "Now is the time to begin enacting a progressive political agenda through the ballot box," he wrote in a 2009 article on gay marriage [sic]. Zelinsky, who joined the Russia probe in June 2017, is not among the nine attorneys to have made federal donations. But state records reveal a $100 donation he made to a Democratic committee in his home state of Connecticut in 2014, a couple months before he joined the Justice Department as a prosecutor.

Maybe Mueller can explain his efforts to interfere in the 2012 presidential election in cooperation with Lois Lerner and the IRS. Or maybe he agrees with former IRS chief John Koskinen, who once famously said he and the IRS obeyed the law whenever they could. Maybe that should include Mueller and his FBI. Maybe we need a special counsel to investigate the special counsel.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.