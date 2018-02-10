Democrats Helped Create Neo-Nazi Arthur Jones

The IL-3 district's U.S. representatives have been Democrats for the last 15,700 consecutive, uninterrupted days. The district is currently represented by Dan Lipinski, who, based on his voting record, is a more moderate Democrat, which explains why he's being challenged in the Democratic primary by Marie Newman, a gun-grabbing, abortion-obsessed Bernie Sanders fangirl – you know, your typical modern-day Democrat.

Arthur Jones, the Nazi congressional candidate in Illinois running as a Republican, isn't symptomatic of Nazism in the GOP. He's the result of decades of a Democrat monopoly in a gerrymandered district that the Republican National Committee spends nary a nanosecond trying to win.

The district is arguably unwinnable for Republicans. Included in the district are parts of Chicago; municipally, Chicago has had only Democrat mayors and 90% Democrat city councils for the last 30,000 consecutive, uninterrupted days. Jones, a Holocaust-denier, will run unopposed and has run for state and national office numerous times since the 1970s – unsuccessfully in each. The Illinois Republican Party has unequivocally disavowed Jones and his candidacy.

None of this is the sexy stuff for the Democrats and the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex). The Feb. 8 interview with Jones and Alysin Camerota, host of CNN's New Day, was, to say the least, a bizarre stream-of-consciousness rant against Jews in the media and Israel.

Ask yourself: what was the point – what was really the point – of Camerota's interview? To protect us and our children from the big, bad Nazi? To alert all of us to that oddly behaved, unfriendly neighbor, who must be a white supremacist who brings his bazooka to the local Aryan Nation book club reading of Mein Kampf?

Of course not. CNN knows full well that Santa Claus would have a better chance of winning IL-3 than Jones does. The point of the interview was to serve up a five-course meal (with open bar!) for all the DMIC dupe dope useful idiots who associate Republicanism with the Third Reich. Jones's allegiance to Nazism dates back to the 1980s. The (unintended?) irony of CNN's interview is that it did more to promote Jones in six minutes than he's done for himself in thirty combined years. What qualifies as "news" is malleable and subjectively defined; if the DMIC says something is "news," then it's news, damn it!

The DMIC inventing "news" and "importance" is nothing new. Take, as another example, the Ku Klux Klan: the DMIC has done more to advertise the KKK in the last two years than the organization (which was founded by Democrats) has done for itself combined in its 153 cross-burning years of existence.

If only the DMIC were as fervent in vetting...oh, I don't know, say, presidential nominees of the Democratic Party (here's lookin' at you, then-U.S. senator Obama and Empress Clinton!) as they are in vetting the fringiest of the fringe candidates (1) who have zero chance to win and (2) whom nobody cares about – except, of course, the inquiring minds of the DMIC audience members, who call anyone who differs with them Nazis but are then shocked to learn that there are people who are actually frighteningly sympathetic to the tyranny of the National Socialist German Workers' Party. (Quick: Ask the nearest Democrat next to you if he knows that the "Z" in Nazi stands for "socialism." No one's allowed to Google it!)

Democrats impugn with the insult of Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! so frequently that they have watered down to zero the horrors of Nazism. This is yet another method by which Democrats whitewash, revise, and rewrite history. They sound like the crazed people in the Twilight Zone episode called "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," where the characters believe that monsters are all around. (If you don't know how this episode ends, watch it, and tell me that it isn't exactly how the DMIC controls its paranoid sheeple.)

The DMIC's obsession with Jones is bloody, raw red meat for DMIC consumers, who can be convinced into believing anything and everything. (I encourage everyone to read the comments of DMIC stories about Jones. They effectually prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Democrats are out for Trump-supporter and GOP blood this year and 2020, like a pack of wolves.)

Sadly, we know there are neo-Nazis in America. But we also know there are homegrown radicalized Muslim jihadists. We know there are foreign-born terrorists. We know there are masked hammer-and-sickle pro-fascists – domestic terrorists whose sole intent is to do what the Democrats do best with opinions counter to theirs: suppress free speech and expression. (I refuse to call them "Antifa.") And we know that Democrats sympathize with radical Islam and pro-fascists. Talk about dangerous and terrifying.

No, Democrats aren't responsible for Jones's abhorrent beliefs. As he's always done, he'll lose and go back to being the nutty guy on the street corner with the frying pan yelling, "The end is near."

But his guaranteed spot on the ballot has much, much more to do with the virtually impossible task of ousting a Democrat in IL-3. Now, that's a story I wish Alysin Camerota, CNN, and the rest of the DMIC would cover. We can only hope – although the last time the masses voted for hope, we got eight years of a community-agitating president from (you guessed it) Illinois.

Rich Logis is the CEO of Logis Production, Inc. and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @RichLogis.