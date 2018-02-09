Winning: Tax Reform Paying for Itself

Democrats managed to scare their already silly voters even sillier with fear about the tax cuts, claiming lower taxes would bankrupt Social Security and raise federal debt to dangerous levels. January was the first month of tax revenues since the cuts. It looks like, once again, conservatives are right and liberals are wrong on how to grow the economy and stabilize government revenues:

From IBD Fiscal Policy: The Congressional Budget Office says that federal revenues in January added up to $362 billion. That's an increase of $18 billion— or 5.2% — from the year before. As a result, the government ran a surplus of $51 billion that month, which is equal to the previous January. Wait, weren't the tax cuts supposed to bankrupt the country to benefit the rich? It almost looks like the tax cuts — which took effect in January — are paying for themselves. Some of this revenue will diminish with decreased withholding taxes, but thanks to rising employment and wages, fueled by the tax cuts, millions of people will be earning higher taxable income. Sadly, our politicians have already figured out how to make that good news disappear. They’ve decided to raise federal spending by 13%. The pork barrel budget deal hatched by our bi-partisan Corruptocrati – the biggest spending increase since 2009 - raises no warnings about deficits and the social safety net. [Rep. Mark] Meadows contended, “When you look at the amount of spending, this is the largest spending package, that any president, not just a Republican president, will sign into law bar none.” That’s money our politicians get to spend, so its smiling faces all around – in Washington.