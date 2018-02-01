Will Putin rescue Mueller?

First the Nunes Committee memo may be released at any moment, thereby exposing a number of FBI, DOJ, and IRS biggies. Maybe also CIA, State Department, and Obama’s National Security Counsel.

Trump is in favor of publishing the memo, Chairman Nunes is in favor, and millions of American conservatives want to see that memo.

But now the U.S. Spook Agencies have lined up behind the FBI.

On top of that speeding train wreck, no less than three different top honchos of Putin’s intelligence agencies are also coming to Washington D.C.

This makes no sense, unless their personal presence was urgently needed. Normally they could just pick up the phone and talk to anybody in D.C. But for some reason the three top Russian agency heads are making the trip together, to be in D.C. in person.

Each of those events is unique. Two historic moments rarely happen in the same week.

We don’t know for sure, but they could be connected.

Putin's spooks could be afraid that a major crisis among American spy agencies could also expose their own secrets. John le Carre’s novel, The Looking Glass War, was all about common interests between nominal enemies, and Le Carre used to be a real spook himself.

It is also possible that the Iran-North Korea nuclear buildup is rising to a climax, maybe a launchable ICBM jointly developed by the two biggest rogue regimes in the world, Iran, and North Korea.

Under Obama, the FBI, CIA and the rest obviously did some extremely illegal stuff, arguably worse than Watergate, because it involved more than a “third-rate burglary.” Nunes and the House Committee are exposing a whole Democrat network, presumably planted by Obama and the Clintons, to engage in illegal domestic espionage and who knows what else. The Nunes memo coverup could unravel very quickly, and a legal and constitutional outcome is vital for the future of this country.

But now FBI and the others are making a national security argument, and Trump may want to listen to the Russian side as well.

So Vladimir Putin may end up rescuing the DC Swamp.

But -- the conservative half of the electorate is going to want to see justice done.

This thing is unraveling very fast.