Why Evangelicals support Trump

Adam and Eve had fellowship with God, until they violated God's command. We know the rest of the story.

How would you like it if your sin was enshrined in Scripture till the end of time?

Jacob was a trickster and was frightened his brother Esau would take revenge on him and kill him.

Joseph early on was a boaster, until God purged his character through the vicissitudes of political life, and he became Egypt's salvation.

Moses killed a man and had to flee as a fugitive for forty years until God appeared to him in a burning bush. He then called him to return to Egypt to deliver his people.

King David used his royal prerogative to harass Bathsheba and contrived to kill her husband Uriah the Hittite, a foreigner. But God said of David that he is still a man after God's own heart.

Here are Paul's own words about himself:

12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength, that he considered me trustworthy, appointing me to his service. 13 Even though I was once a blasphemer and a persecutor and a violent man, I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance and unbelief. 14 The grace of our Lord was poured out on me abundantly, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. (1 Tim 1:12-14).

Trump has done everything these Bible characters have done, except murder. Did he harass women? Was/is he a boaster? Has he lied? Was/is he a trickster? Was/is he a blasphemer? Yes, to all of those flaws. But as far as sexual misconduct, one has to provide evidence that he has turned the White House into Party Central, muck like JFK and Bill Clinton did. But so far, the evidence is not forthcoming. Rather, it’s possible he has turned the venerable Executive Mansion into a house of prayer: Evangelicals reveal unprecedented levels of access in Trump's White House.

God loved all of these Bible characters and still employed them in his service. In the same manner, why can't we believe that God loves President Trump and is still calling him to do good things? He seems to have undergone a real change. (Anyone with eyes to see can spot it.) I'm willing to suspend my natural Pharisaical impulses), and celebrate his achievements. Politics has principles, but they are not carved in stones like the Ten Commandments. I'm willing to wheel and deal with some of them to win seventy-five to eighty percent of them, as Reagan did.

The bottom line is that God can use flawed people, and Evangelicals know this from personal experience.

