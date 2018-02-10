When the French do 'military' better than the USA

While in France on Bastille Day, President Trump got to stand in the reviewing stand with French president Emmanuel Macron. President Trump came back inspired to do something significant on the Fourth of July, and the idea of a military parade has been bandied about, though there are no firm plans yet. I would like to add some context to the discussion. As it turns out, President Macron's predecessor, President Hollande, began a program wherein France recognized American veterans of the liberation of France during World War II by presenting them with France's highest military award, the Legion of Honor. These members of the Greatest Generation are literally a dying breed. My third cousin once removed was one of the awardees at a ceremony held in the rotunda of the Georgia state capitol building.

The ceremony was limited to family members. The total gathering was about 100 people. The men were typically in their nineties. Some had to remain sitting during the National Anthem due to age. Some missed the ceremony due to health problems or death. Those who were there, among the liberators of France, paid respect to the flag. If the French can see to honoring the Americans who helped liberate France, why not have America honor its own veterans who have liberated nations all over the globe? France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Iraq, the Philippines. The list of nations once occupied, then liberated by American servicemen is long. And Washington, D.C. is home to the embassies of those and many other nations. Why not let the ambassadors of other nations line the parade route and cheer those who have done so much to spread freedom across the globe? Let's do it! By the way: my cousin? That's his LST on the extreme right in this picture of Omaha Beach.