Trump breaks campaign promise to send Syrian refugees home

[Trump tweeted] There is "no system to vet" refugees from the Middle East. Among Syrian refugees, "there aren't that many women, there aren't that many children."

Check out these excerpts of candidate Trump criticizing Obama for admitting so many unvettable refugees from Syria, and explicitly promising to deport them when he became president.

...instead of bringing them to the United States, Trump said they should be relocated to a safe zone. "Take a big piece of land in Syria and they have plenty of land, believe me. Build a safe zone for all these people, because I have a heart, I mean these people, it’s horrible to watch," Trump said in an October 2015 town hall. "But, they shouldn’t come over here. We should build a safe zone." "I'm putting the people on notice that are coming here from Syria, as part of this mass migration, that if I win, if I win, they're going back," Trump said September 2015. They're going back. I'm telling you. They're going back."

President Trump was not being truthful, part of a continuing pattern of deception when it comes to his promises on immigration.

In 2012, as Syria's internal unrest deepened into full-scale civil war, Syrians living in the U.S. were offered an opportunity: If they met certain conditions and paid the requisite fees, they could register for temporary protection from deportation — and avoid having to return to the violence that awaited them back home. On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it is renewing that program, known as temporary protected status, for an additional 18 months. Syrians can re-register if they have resided in the U.S. since Aug. 1, 2016, and have been physically present in the country since Oct. 1, 2016. As of last October, nearly 7,000 Syrians were covered under the program, which shields people from certain countries racked by war or natural disasters. Under TPS, protected immigrants can live and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation if they pay hundreds of dollars for permits every 18 months.

This is the same "temporary" program which has allowed thousands of Central Americans to live in the US for more than 15 years. Although their stay is only for another 18 months, expect Trump to keep allowing them to stay, and expect Trump, or a future president, to offer them citizenship.

Trump has done some good things on immigration. He has reduced the number of unvettable Middle Eastern Muslims being admitted to the country, significantly so. But once again he has broken a very explicit, very clear campaign promise which would have cost him nothing to carry out.

You can file this promise with the promise to make Mexico pay for a border wall, and to make all illegals leave the country and go home to apply for citizenship. When he was running for president, he also forgot to mention the part about giving citizenship to 1.8 million illegal aliens. With a man of such little integrity, it is hard to know what he will do next.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.