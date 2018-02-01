Trump vs. the ACLU

“Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is, with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities.”

After President Trump’s State of the Union address on Monday evening, the American Civil Liberties Union issued the following complaint through the media:

This is truly political doublespeak. The SOTU is a speech given by the President of a country named the United States of America. The statement that the President’s first year was ‘divisive’ further confirms how politicized and/or clueless the ACLU must be. Are they not aware that this President in no less than twelve months has, through his decision and policies, managed to:

create new non-government jobs -- real jobs -- in every sector of our economy,

reduce unemployment in all categories to the lowest level in decades,

cause wage rates to increase in almost every industry,

lower taxes for individuals and corporations,

increase the values of American’s homes and retirement funds,

convince major corporations to bring jobs back to the United States from foreign venues,

expand GNP at the fastest rate in decades,

begin to balance the budget with spending reductions and increased tax collections, and on and on and on.

President Trump’s policies have done more to help, not harm, “many vulnerable American communities” than any government program could ever hope to achieve. If nothing else, we have learned over two hundred and forty years that nothing brings people together more successfully than a prosperous and growing economy. Prosperity is the best antidote for the divisiveness that the Obama presidency and its directionless economy left in its wake. Just look at Venezuela to see how a poor economy and divisiveness feed on each other.