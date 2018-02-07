Treason no -- stupid for sure

Yesterday, President Trump said that the Democrats who did not cheer or applaud during the SOTU were this and that :

President Trump has a sure way of getting a reaction from many in the media. He reminds me of my son's cat who knows how to make me mad by simply walking into my home office every time I need a few quiet moments.

“They would rather see Trump do badly, OK, than our country do well… it’s very selfish… even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like death and Un-American. Un-American. Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? [laughter] Can we call that treason? Why not. [laughter] I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much. But you look at that and it’s really very, very sad.”

My first reaction was to laugh and assume that President Trump was just having a little fun with the crowd. Didn't President Obama play with the crowd, too?

My second reaction was that President Trump should have reminded the Democrats that they looked silly and childish. It's not treasonous, it's stupid! They hate Trump so much that they lose their self-control.

This is what Cas Mudde wrote, and I agree:

The Democratic party, on the other hand, showed it had learned nothing from the 2016 defeat and still has no idea how to deal with Trump and the Republican hegemony. Not only did their members of Congress sit there defeated and moping, often not even applauding policies that were, or should be, in their own platform. They chose the personification of the east coast liberal political dynasty, Joe Kennedy III, to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union. From Massachusetts, of all places! Kennedy’s speech was heralded by the Democratic punditry as inspiring and truly American. But as with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, it was low on substance, particularly in terms of socioeconomic policies. And, seriously, who chooses a trust-fund kid, who is the 22nd richest member of Congress, to speak to “the thousands of American communities whose roads aren’t paved with power or privilege”? And so Kennedy did what the Democratic party has been doing for over a year now, reach out to Hispanics, including the by now obligatory few sentences in (surprisingly good) Spanish, and women -- the type of “identity politics” the party has been criticized for since the 2016 defeat.

So let me suggest this to President Trump. Don't joke about treason. Instead, call them tone deaf and out of touch with the people in Ohio that you are speaking to.

The Democrats are now the stupid party and all you have to do is watch a video of their SOTU performance.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.