The swamp things take aim at General Kelly

Seems one of President Trump's top aides, Rob Porter, turns out to have some kind of history of wife-beating, according to two angry ex-wives.

A minor personnel matter among the White House staff, and just like that, the swamp press is all over it with headlines like " Memo: Knives come out for Kelly ," as The Hill reported, in what's that Beltway organ's top-read story.

In the past, just having two ex-wives would probably signal a problem, but we all knew what we were doing when we elected President Trump. Sometimes, the personal picture is irrelevant.

Apparently, Porter did a good job of getting information to President Trump and helping craft his dyno State of the Union address (to use an old Southern California surfer term).

That was enough to make him a target, and amazingly, the left wants Trump's top lieutenant, Gen. John Kelly, to go down with him, too. According to the same piece in The Hill:

"We'll see this as an inflection point when he is fired," said one source within President Trump's orbit. The source, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, blasted Kelly as "tone deaf and politically inept." A second source close to the Republican Party complained, regarding Kelly, that "everybody knows he limits access and information flow to POTUS on a daily basis; this could be the beginning of the end of that – and maybe Kelly as chief."

The same Kelly who brought order to the White House and helped Trump accomplish some of his biggest achievements. Over a guy the vast majority of the public has never heard of and doesn't care about.

Porter had some personal problems, Kelly doesn't. Can anyone say this move to oust Kelly along with Porter isn't about trying to weaken, chaotify, and ultimately take down President Trump?

The hypocrisy here is palpable.

Where was the swamp when Peter Orszag was shagging and shagging, angry ex-wives shaking their fists behind him, during the Obama years? Anybody ever get to the bottom of why Ben Rhodes was the only guy on Team Obama not immediately handed a security clearances? What about Jon Favreau and all his groping? There is always plenty of this stuff going on in any White House workplace, and don't forget the two Trump-hating lovebirds over at the FBI headquarters. To say Porter's off-hours behavior is a reflection on the ramrod-straight Kelly is utter nonsense.

What we are looking at here is a bid to weaken President Trump, using the hypocritical standards of the #MeToo movement, which had never been the norm during the Obama years. We can see right through it. Nothing should happen to General Kelly until there is a house-cleaning over on the other side.