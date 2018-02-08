The stress is showing on Lisa Page's face

The former paramour of the FBI's James Bond 007 Wannabee master spychaser, Peter Strzok, has been caught on camera by the Daily Mail. For reasons of copyright, we can only show a thumbnail size version of her face, but follow the link to see the Big Picture. Page no longer looks like a smiling, gummy, toothsome Mata Hari, as the now-famous picture taken in law school showed her.

To my eyes, she now looks like a younger Nancy Pelosi at a State of the Union Speech. She has a sad face, bedraggled hair and is dressed all in black, as if she is in mourning. If she thinks it is bad now, wait until she faces a grand jury.