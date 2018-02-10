The Daily Wire goes PC on immigration

Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire posted an article quoting an illegal alien "DREAMer" as saying she would self-deport if Congress took no action on amnesty (DREAMers Threaten To Leave The Country If Congress Doesn't Reach A DACA Deal, by Emily Zanotti). "I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible,” she claimed. Well, good for her! Why wait? This would be a great little bit of news except for one thing. The author refers to this woman and her sister as "undocumented citizens," one-upping the Left's already manipulative and disingenuous term "undocumented immigrants." And I go to extra trouble to point this out because the Daily Wire is a great publication and Ben Shapiro himself is an expert at discrediting the Left's narrative.

So I have to ask, where did the term "undocumented citizens" come from? Since when were any of these people "citizens?" They are not citizens, undocumented or otherwise. They are not even immigrants. They are illegal aliens. An immigrant is someone who has established citizenship -- look it up. Anyone in the U.S. who has not, is an alien, legal or otherwise, by definition. Furthermore, they are not "undocumented," they are illegal. At best, "undocumented" is merely a descriptive word for those who come to the U.S. illegally. They only are "undocumented" in the sense that they do not possess documents attesting to a legal status in the U.S. In fact, most of them do carry documents, e.g. a driver's license or other I.D. from their home country, so it is not even necessarily true that they are undocumented. The Left invented this language to present a less negative image than "illegal alien" implies, and most importantly, to append the word "immigrant." In so doing, they ignore the legal definition. It not only debases the English language, but also seeks to undermine the rule of law. None of this is anything new for the Left. In fact, the misuse of language is one of their primary weapons. And their strategy is quickly revealed. They drop the "undocumented" and just refer to illegals as "immigrants" -- fraudulently conflating illegal aliens with legal immigrants. Then they feel liberated to make all kinds of hilarious claims, e.g. "think what would have happened if we had denied entry to Albert Einstein, who immigrated (legally) from Europe?" Suddenly illegal aliens are all potentially the next Einstein. How could we deny our nation its future saviors? Leftists are actually making such claims! It's almost as hilarious as Nancy Pelosi's eight-hour speech -- or would be, were it not so damaging. So now they feign offense when anyone opposes illegal aliens -- calling them "anti-immigrant," "bigots," "racists," yada, yada. It has nothing to do with immigration because these people are not immigrants. It is an entirely contrived narrative, invented to advance the Left's open-borders agenda, which is really an effort to subvert our nation by swamping it with illegal aliens. They steal jobs from American citizens and legal immigrants, side with the Left on a multitude of issues, and vote Democrat (indistinguishable today from the extreme Left) as soon as they get amnesty. The Left has turned the term "illegal alien" into a form of hate speech, while the truth is that "undocumented immigrant" is truly the hate speech. Leftists are defined by their hatred of anyone who challenges their agendas. The true haters are those who attack people legitimately concerned with national security and the rule of law. Illegal immigration threatens both. Zanotti has taken it one step further by calling illegals "undocumented citizens." Shapiro must have missed this one, because I can't imagine him condoning that term. It not only pushes the Left's duplicitous narrative, but one-ups them. We all have to learn to stop legitimizing the Left's illegitimate agendas by using their duplicitous language. See it for what it is, and call illegal aliens what they are: illegal aliens.