The Bezos Washington Post Pushes Amazon Prime

My local newspaper reprinted a Washington Post article in it on Sunday, and I have a question: Shouldn't Jeff Bezos and Amazon have to pay for what is essentially a positive advertisement for Amazon posing as a news article from the Washington Post that is reprinted throughout the country? It’s one thing for him to run it the paper he owns, but why should he get his ads pushed in my home town rag?

The article is titled "Why you cannot quit Amazon Prime even if you should" “Prime is growing because we provide a better shopping experience than any other retailer online or offline: larger selection, faster delivery and lower prices,” an Amazon spokeswoman said. “And we are improving on each of these dimensions every year.” By selling a product of his own company in the newspaper he owns, Jeff Bezos merely supplementing the Washington Post’s ongoing efforts to sell the Democratic Party and progressive policies and pols. The New York Times, AP, USA Today, CNN, MSNBC and most networks also essentially serve as talking puppets for the Democratic Party. The Democrats always complain about Citizens United and big corporate money influencing elections, but all the free advertisements and endorsements they are provided by the media are worth big money, too. The DNC is broke. Democrats like to give away free stuff to buy votes, so maybe they think they deserve the free endorsements and advertisements. Amazon has always had a lot of advantages over brick and mortar stores. It shouldn't also get a free infomercial posing as a news article throughout the U.S. The richest man in the World, Bezos, must think he is entitled.