Sudden FBI departures indicate that the jig is up

The blandness of this Politico story , titled "Two more officials cited in FBI texts step down," conceals really, really big news. The jig is up. Each of the "officials" who is "stepping down" is leaving under duress and likely facing serious legal consequences for acts that have been disclosed – acts that go to the heart of the fraudulent application for the Page FISA warrant and the obstruction of justice in the Hillary email probe.

Choose your metaphor: rats leaving a sinking ship, cockroaches scurrying away from the light, or maybe just people cutting deals to save their butts. Yesterday saw the FBI fan feculated.

Hugh Hewitt explained the departure of David Laughman on Twitter, as noted on the Washington Post. Via Twitchy:

David Laufman, chief of the counterintelligence section at the Justice Department's National Security Division, has stepped down, per @nakashimae. He played a leading role in the Clinton email server and Russian hacking investigations. https://t.co/nOthRGqnnC — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) February 8, 2018

Here are the texts delivering Hewitt's analysis:

From one of my long time (but now retired) AUSA pals: "David Laufman resignation is a big deal. As [d]ep. [a]ssist. [A.G.] for National Security Division, he was the [p]rimary [s]upervisor over [c]ounter-[i]ntelligence work in Nat Sec. He would have had a hand in the approval of the FISA application on Page. "He likely had a role in the decision[-]making on the Clinton email investigation since his section handled cases involving leaks of classified information. The decisions on granting immunity, and allowing conditions to be attached to the examination of computers, would have come from his office. I do not think those were conditions that the FBI would have wanted. On the immunity issue, FBI wouldn't have the authority – that could ... come from [only] the prosecutors in Nat Sec. "The press reporting is that he offered his resignation yesterday, effective IMMEDIATELY. "That's what happens when you are told that your are the subject of an OPR or OIG investigation. "He was in the post since 2014 – under Carlin, Yates, and Lynch in the chain of command." This source isn't perfect. None [is]. But very, very accurate over many years.

The other official henchman who "stepped down," Michael P. Kortan, longtime associate of Comey and head of the FBI's public affairs office, may have played a key role in covering up Hillary's crimes in her handling of classified emails, concealing them from the public. Sundance of Conservative Treehouse describes his role: "'Mike's' job was to sell the ruse as a valid investigation."

In the process of analyzing the evidence in a long and complex post, Sundance clearly explains the mysteries behind this now semi-famous (the MSM are protecting their viewers and readers from the news) text:

"Jim[,"] aka James Baker (FBI [c]hief [l]egal [c]ounsel)[,] was removed in January.

"Mike[,]" aka Michael Kortan (FBI [a]sst. [d]irector [p]ublic [a]ffairs)[,] quits today.

"Dave[,]" aka David Laufman (DOJ – National Security Division, [d]eputy [a]sst. [a]ttorney [g]eneral in charge of counterintelligence)[,] quit yesterday.

"Trisha[,]" aka Trish Beth Anderson (Office of Legal Counsel, FBI)[.]

Essentially, Sundance unravels the conspiracy to suppress evidence from the public prior to the election. If you want to be ahead of the game in understanding who did what in the FBI conspiracy to fix the election, and when the "insurance policy" had to come into effect, this post, also linked above, is essential reading, with its organization charts, timelines, and contextual information.