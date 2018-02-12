Study: Immigration enforcement causes PTSD

Would it surprise you to learn that there is not just one or two but dozens of studies examining the psychological effects of enforcing the law against illegal aliens? Apparently, enforcing immigration law causes all kinds of stress on illegal aliens and their families; it makes them anxious, depressed, and, according to one study , victims of post traumatic stress disorder.

This study examines posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and psychological distress among 91 Latino U.S.-born children (ages 6 to 12), living in mixed-status families with a least 1 undocumented parent at risk for detention or deportation. Analyses indicate that PTSD symptoms as reported by parent were significantly higher for children of detained and deported parents compared to citizen children whose parents were either legal permanent residents or undocumented without prior contact with immigration enforcement. Similarly, findings revealed differences in child internalizing problems associated with parental detention and deportation as reported by parent as well as differences in overall child functioning as reported by clinician.

This study raises a lot of questions.

1) If their parents hadn't entered the country illegally, would these children still have PTSD?

2) Would the children's mental health be improved if we stopped enforcing all immigration laws?

3) What about children of criminals? They must experience the same anxiety. Should we stop arresting violent criminals on the same grounds?

4) This study and the others like it fail to explore anxiety on the part of Americans caused by illegal aliens. Where is the study of children whose parents were negligently killed by a drunk driving illegal alien or actively murdered by MS-13?

5) Where is the study of the effect on children whose parents lost jobs that went to illegal aliens, or the effect on children who didn't get into college because those slots were taken by illegal aliens?

6) Where is the study of the effect on American children in schools where a mass influx of foreign, non-English speaking students, disrupt the ability of children to learn?

7) Where is the study of psychologists to discover why they are so concerned with the psychological well being of children in the country illegally but so unconcerned about the same effects on American children?

8) PTSD is defined as "a mental disorder that can develop after a person is exposed to a traumatic event, such as sexual assault, warfare, traffic collisions, or other threats on a person's life." How can returning someone to their country of origin be compared to soldiers exposed to death and destruction in war?

Psychology is becoming just another propaganda tool that the left is using to push its agenda. The Left largely control the media, the schools, many trade associations, and now mental health professionals. Is there anything they don't yet control?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.