So good economic news is bad because we may not spend the money properly?

No matter how clear it is that corporate investment is increasing much faster and more than predicted, and the economy is growing faster than predicted they will still predict the deficit predictions of CBO as if they were accurate.

The tax cuts don't benefit enough people yet. (As if seeing the tax cuts work in the first weeks of passage is critical, while eight years of Obamacare have yet to produce any beneficial results.)

Is George Will the nation's new Mrs. Grundy?

His column, titled: "The good economic news is actually bad. Here's why." shows that supposed intellectuals of his kind wield a lot of ignorance. Seriously, he really does say prosperity is bad for people because it leads to bad behavior, such as running up credit card debt and not saving for retirement.

I think I will rewrite the title to Will's article.

"Bad economic news is actually good. Here's why."

The tax cuts aren't enough.

The tax cuts don't benefit enough people.

The tax cuts don't benefit enough people yet. (As if seeing the tax cuts work in the first weeks of passage is critical, while eight years of Obamacare have yet to produce any beneficial results.)

The tax cuts are 'crumbs' because corporations (that hire people) are saving more.

No matter how clear it is that corporate investment is increasing much faster and more than predicted, and the economy is growing faster than predicted they will still predict the deficit predictions of CBO as if they were accurate.

And the most bogus stories of all will give credit to Obama for the substantial growth instead of to Trump for the regulations and taxes being reduced. (after an eight year delay his policies are what has caused the increased growth?)

It has been clear for a long time that facts have mattered little and the media has pushed an agenda instead.

There are two recent examples that illustrate that the media will just repeat what they are told with no questions asked. Their curiosity gene has disappeared and their head is not just stuck in the sand, it is stuck in manure.

When we were seeing record cold temperatures throughout much of the country, the climate change pushers said that the record cold was caused by humans causing global warming and that they predicted the record cold. It was pure garbage but the media never called them out.