Rob Porter spousal abuse kerfuffle a cynical game

Make no mistake: the left fears Trump's successes and the rising approval he and Congressional Repubicans are enjoying. Sabotage is the aim.

The media hysteria over now-departed White House aide Rob Porter is nothing but a political smokescreen. There are two covert goals. One is to divert attention away from the ongoing revelations of Obama administration abuse and corruption, including the surveillance of the Trump campaign. The other is to force out General John Kelly, who has become a vital force in the Trump White House, and thereby reverse the success he has had in bringing order and accomplishment to the rookie politician Trump’s administration.

And there is proof of this. Only 6 years ago, when left wing Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown was accused of spousal abuse and the matter was raised by a Republican running against him, there was no media or feminist hysteria. In fact, one spousal abuse activist accused the accuser. Joel B. Pollak writes at Breitbart:

Rita Smith, executive director of the Denver-based National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, declined at the time to criticize Brown. Instead, she defended Brown’s voting record on women’s issues. And she told an interviewer that Mandel’s attack on Brown was “‘actually abusive,’ because he is putting Brown’s family, including his former wife, in a negative spotlight, ‘and that is abusive of women.'” That is how many Democrats really feel about politicians who abuse women. As long as they have a “D” after their names, and vote for abortion, they are almost incapable of abuse.

Another Dem also gets a pass, where Porter and those who dare to presume his innocence do not:

U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), “admitted to hitting his ex-wife hard enough to give her a black eye,” the Washington Free Beacon notes. And yet no Democrats have called on Carper to resign.

The point here isn’t that spousal abuse is OK; it isn’t. It is a serious crime, and can be prosecuted. After the presumption of innocence yields to a verdict in a court of law, it can be punished, and further political consequences, including firing or expulsion can unfold.

Meanwhile, the media hysteria over President Trump granting the presumption of innocence to his aide will continue, nit because of any Democrat aversion to spousal abuse, but for raw and smelly political ends.

Update: John Hinderaker goes a little furtherback in time in exposing the hypocrisy of the Dems' crocodile tears and witch hunting fervor: