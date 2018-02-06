Racist nutters: a tale of two parties

The real difference between the Democratic Party and the Republicans is easy spot, if you just bother to look at the way they treat genuine hateful racists. In the same state of Illinois, no less. Republicans have woken up too late to the fact that in a Congressional district so safe for Democrats that no legitimate Republican filed papers before the deadline for the primary ballot, a genuine Holocaust-denying Jew-hater will win the party’s nomination by default. Alarms are ringing all over GOP-land, and we can safely expect many Republican voices to be raised against him, urging support for the Democrat.

Meanwhile, when a Democrat racist enough to declare a Jew-hater like Louis Farrakhan “a fine human being,” The Democrats elect, and re-elect him to Congress., and accept him into the Congressional Black Caucus. Peter Hasson writes in the Daily Caller: Democratic Illinois Rep. Danny Davis defended Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan as an “outstanding human being” on Monday. Farrakhan is known for embracing radically anti-Semitic and anti-white views, as even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has acknowledged. Farrakhan’s history of racially extreme comments includes blaming Jews for the September 11 attacks, saying white people “deserve to die” and praising Adolf Hitler as a “very great man.” And when Barack Obama palled around with Farrakhan, the media took no interest in his history of cozying up with him at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting: The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018 Republicans shun the racists that identify with us, while the Democrats elect -- and re-elect -- theirs.