Protests calling for for regime change still exploding across Iran

On Thursday and Friday, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, angry Iranians in multiple Iranian cities expressed their hatred of the mullah regime, despite the vigilance and alertness of the repressive forces. The people of Tehran, and many other cities, came to the streets, chanted slogans of ‘Death to [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei,’ and ‘Death to the Dictator.’

They also burned images and banners of Khamenei as well as the late, unlamented Ruhollah Khomeini, as well as held protests at many government offices and repressive centers.

At the same time, protests by angry workers and other deprived groups over the atrocious state of living conditions and the economy continued.

As in Tehran, the cities of Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Zarrin Shahr, Shahrood, Hamedan, Tuyserkan, Mashhad, Dorood, Arak, Maragheh, Yazd, Rasht, rallied while chanting, “Death to the Dictator” and clashed with Revolutionary Guard (IGRC) forces.

At the Vali Asr intersection in Tehran, the police force attacked the people at sunset. The youths continued their gathering, rallies, chanting slogans, death to the dictator and clashed with regime’s forces. These are largely the women who protested the mullah law that all women must wear headscarves.

See a fresh clip here:

It continued from there. On the evening of Feb. 2, various cities of the country witnessed demonstrations and clashes between people and repressive forces.

In Ahvaz, the youth chanted the slogans of “Death to Khamenei, death to the dictator, and noble Iranians, support, support.’ The guards shot weapons to disperse the people

In Tehran, in the Daneshjou Park, people were defending themselves by throwing stones against the forces’ attack. The forces arrested a number of protesters.

On Tehran's Parkway Street, a group of people chanted slogans against Rouhani, the clerical regime’s president:

In the Azadi Square of Kermanshah, people rallied with the slogans for the death of Khamenei, shouting “Death to the Dictator.” The plainclothes security organs arrested a boy and two young girls. The repressive forces, in detaining people, did not even allow people to use cell phones.

In Boroujerd, young people burned Khomeini's picture in the city’s Khomeini square. The youth of Bojnourd also burned the image of Khamenei.

In Meshkinshahr, the people and the youth protested with the same slogan: "Death to the Dictator".

In Mashhad, people clashed widely with the regime's mercenaries.

In so many cities, the people were burning Khomeini’s pictures, and expressing their hatred of dictatorship in the 40th year of its occupation.

A new round of strikes, this time among the Haft Tapeh sugar cane workers, entered its fourth day. The police force went to the site to prevent the spread of protests outside the factory and the city.

In Qazvin, a group of workers rallied in front of the governorate in protest of the non-payment of their salaries for several months.

In Boein Zahra (Qazvin), workers of the Arian Steel Plant protested for the second time in front of the tax office of the city against the firing of 500 workers of the factory, as well as taxing from the workers' pocket.

The simple word here, is that strikes across Iran, for both economic and political reasons, are happening.