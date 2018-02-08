Progressives not even bothering to hide their political hijacking of the University of California's newest campus

This newest campus of the vast University of California has an acceptance rate of 70% (compared with 17.5% for Berkeley ) and has the highest percentage of “underrepresented” minorities in the entire UC system. Ideal for the production of race and gender activists of middling intellect.

The takeover of higher education by leftist activists is so complete that they don’t feel any necessity to hide their appropriation of student and taxpayer funds for political agitation. At the University of California, Merced, founded in 2005, the build-out of the fledgling campus includes staffing up with political commissars, whose jobs will be to agitate and direct students into political activities that advance the causes of the hard left.

Toni Airaksinen reports for Campus Reform:

The University of California-Merced is hiring an administrator well-versed in feminism to support “student driven events” such as “activism” and “political activities.” In a recent job posting, UC-Merced specifies that it is seeking a candidate for the newly created position of Coordinator of Women’s Programs, who will be responsible for planning “social justice” programming and supporting “student driven” activism.

The post will pay $54,000 a year plus benefits, which generally are lavish for California state employees, “the same rate as the school is offering to pay its inaugural “Social Justice Initiative Program Coordinator,” a position the school is also seeking to fill.”

The job posting employs the latest absurd terminology animating the project to destroy the social order:

The coordinator will work to support the school’s Womxn’s Programs. Housed in the Office of Student Life, select Womxn’s Programs at UC-Merced include an annual “Womxn in the Wilderness Backpacking Trip” and a “Womxn’s Empowerment Conference.” According to its website, the office deliberately chooses to misspell women “to be more imclusive [sic] of the diversity within the category of womxn.” The job posting states that working knowledge of social justice theories is required, specifically mentioning “Feminist Transformational Leadership,” “Intersectionality Theory,” and “2nd-4th wave feminism.” Notably, the description omits reference to the first wave of feminism, the wave that was focused on equal voting rights.

Mike LaChance at Legal Insurrection asks:

Do college students understand the direct relationship between tuition costs and frivolous hires like this one?

No. Nor do California taxpayers, who are also footing part of the bill, too.

I already know the answer to my question: How about a Second Amendment activism coordinator?