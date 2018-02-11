Poll: Americans 'overwhelmingly believe' Obama administration improperly surveilled Trump campaign

What makes the poll interesting is that, despite the media's best efforts to downplay the role of the Obama administration in spying on the opposition's political operation, so many Americans have tuned the media out and found alternative sources of information.

An IBD/TIPP poll shows that the American people overwhelmingly believe that the Obama administration improperly surveilled the Trump campaign.

Breitbart:

There is simply no other way to explain these poll results, which unambiguously prove that a majority of the public believe the exact opposite of what an unceasing, coordinated media campaign wants them to believe — which is that President Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 campaign and that the heroic FBI is being unfairly smeared by Trump’s eeeevil defenders. Well, despite more than a year of this relentless propaganda coming from all four corners of the mainstream media’s fabricated reality, here are the results from all four corners of actual reality… A clear majority of 55 percent believe it is “likely” that the Obama administration “improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.” That includes 31 percent of Democrats, 87 percent of Republicans, and 55 percent of Independents. A clear majority of 54 percent want a special counsel to investigate “whether the FBI and the Department of Justice improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.” Only 44 percent said no. The partisan breakdown shows that 74 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Independents want a special counsel — as do a full 44 percent of Democrats. In this particular poll, one fairly positive result for the FBI and Justice Department is that only 35 percent believe these institutions attempted to outright frame President Trump for colluding with the Russians. A just-released Rasmussen poll, however, shows that a full 50 percent of Americans “believe it’s at least somewhat likely senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency.” Only 40 percent disagree.

This poll should be troubling for Democrats who have spent the last year with their media allies, pushing a narrative that has no room for any counter information that would tend to discredit it. That counter information includes a concerted effort by the top levels of the Justice Department and FBI to destroy the Trump presidency, regardless of the facts.

How much pre-election "meddling" there was by the FBI is unknown at this point. There are suggestions, but little proof. But there is no doubt that once Trump was elected, the long knives of the FBI bureaucracy came out and top officials sought to establish a narrative that looks more and more false; that Trump and his top aides sought and received the help of Russians to win the election. They are still using this narrative, not to prove "collusion, but to create perjury traps and find wrongdoing unrelated to any investigation of Russian involvement in the election.

The American people aren't buying the FBI's storytelling. And as more information emerges about the Obama administration's effort to use the Russian collusion angle to surveil the Trump campaign, I suspect it will begin to pull down the legacy of Obama brick by brick.