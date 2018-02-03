Phony ICE raids warn illegals in advance and catch none

ICE raided 77 businesses in California in recent days. 77 businesses! Can you guess how many illegals were caught?

That's not a surprise given that ICE warned the businesses three days in advance of each raid.

Federal immigration agents raided 77 businesses in Northern California this week, demanding proof that their employees are legally allowed to work in the United States, officials said Thursday. It was believed to be the largest such localized sweep of workplaces by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency since President Trump took office. Experts were struck by the scale of the operation.

Wow, the largest sweep! The government is really getting tough on illegals! Or are they?

The businesses were served notices of inspection and given three working days to comply, and no immediate arrests were made.

You read that correctly; businesses were warned three days in advance of each raid.

A notice of inspection alerts a business owner that Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, is going to audit their hiring records to determine if they are in compliance with the law, Schwab said. Employers are required to produce their company’s I-9s within three days, after which an inspection is conducted.

Is it any wonder that zero illegals were caught?

The purpose of these theatrical "raids" is to give the impression of going after illegals without making a serious effort to go after them. They are just like the phony 7-11 raids which only netted a handful of illegals.

Who directs this effort? Why, the acting director of ICE, an Obama era holdover named Thomas Homan. You may ask yourself, what is an Obama era holdover doing running ICE a year into the Trump administration?

Here's your answer.

Trump himself has nominated Homan to run the agency on a full time basis because of the fine work he's doing.

We might expect Obama to conduct phony raids to pretend he is enforcing the law, but not Donald Trump. Although Trump has come out in favor of amnesty for millions of illegals he still wants to enforce the law against the rest of them.

Or does he?

Why would Trump select an Obama holdover to run the agency who conducts make-believe raids? Why would he select a holdover who supervised a policy of "reverse escorting" illegals into the country?

The more we see of Trump's immigration policies, the more they look like Jeb Bush's.

If you think otherwise, let us know in the comments section how conducting phony immigration raids is brilliant four dimensional chess.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.