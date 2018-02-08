Pelosi celebrates her grandson's racial self-hatred in marathon House speech

I’m reminded of my own grandson. He had a very close friend whose name is Antonio, is he from Guatemala. And he has beautiful, tan skin, beautiful brown eyes. And the rest. And this was such a proud day for me because when my grandson blew out the candles on his cake, they said did you make a wish? And he said yes, I made a wish.

It was inevitable that when speaking for 8 straight hours on the House floor, Nancy Pelosi would spout some crazy nonsense. But I was not prepared for what only can be called a depraved celebration of racial self-hatred. The muddled state of her thinking was on display when she spoke praise of her grandson wishing he were not white. Tucker Carlson (video below) captured the pathetic nature of her celebration of racial self-hatred when she said:

I said what is your wish? He said I wish I had brown skin and brown eyes like Antonio. So beautiful. So beautiful. The beauty is in the mix.

Carlson’s response was appropriate, but I have some further thoughts below his.

Was it healthy to hate yourself for the way that God made you? Nancy Pelosi thinks it is. Their delight says everything about the modern Democratic Party. Certain races are good. Others are bad. So bad that it’s considered beautiful to hate your own innate appearance and want it changed. And that Pelosi is saying one of the main reasons she supports mass immigration so America will look different and in her view better than it does now. Now, whatever you think of that idea, it is a genuinely radical sentiment. Nobody has said anything like that on the House floor for a long time. They used to. But they don’t anymore. And for good reason. Elevating one race over another is the definition of bigotry. Pelosi may not be sharp enough to understand the consequences of what she just said. She may not know what she is saying. If you want to live in a country where everyone doesn’t hate everyone else for the color of your skin, you ought not say things like that. Democrats ought to stop talking like this in public.

I deplore Pelosi’s comment for these reasons, but would add one more factor to consider. Recall that the landmark Supreme Court decision that outlawed school segregation, Brown v. Board of Education, relied in part on a famous experiment called “The Doll Test” to supposedly prove the harmful effects of segregation. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund described it:

In the 1940s, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark designed and conducted a series of experiments known colloquially as “the doll tests” to study the psychological effects of segregation on African-American children. Drs. Clark used four dolls, identical except for color, to test children’s racial perceptions. Their subjects, children between the ages of three to seven, were asked to identify both the race of the dolls and which color doll they prefer. A majority of the children preferred the white doll and assigned positive characteristics to it. The Clarks concluded that “prejudice, discrimination, and segregation” created a feeling of inferiority among African-American children and damaged their self-esteem.

Applying the same logic to her sample of one, Pelosi ought to conclude that the last several decades of nonstop idealization of nonwhites and denigration of Caucasians has had harmful effects on her grandson. Unfortunately for her, the impetus behind that racism is her own party’s drive for power by means of the left’s creating and then exploiting racial resentment among minorities, who then give their loyalty to Democrats as their presumed protectors from the evil Caucasoids around them.

