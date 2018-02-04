Other stuff the Nunes memo exposes, besides FISA abuse

Now that the Nunes memo is out, the people that said it would be full of inaccuracies have not yet said what was inaccurate. Instead, they are saying that it doesn't report everything, takes things out of context and greatly harms the FBI and Justice Department -- all without telling us how. We do know that for days Adam Schiff and other Democrats were guilty of bald-faced lying when they said it was dangerous to the FBI because it would give classified information about sources and methods. Of course, the complicit media just repeated those lies as if they were true without reading the memo itself.

The most interesting thing to me is that the Obama Administration wanted to spy on their political opponents. They knew that the Steele dossier was funded by the Democrats and was unverified, yet they used it anyway to justify the FISA warrant -- without telling the courts that Democrats and not intelligence created the document. They knew that Steele hated Trump and wanted to see him lose and yet didn't tell the court he was the source. Then, to get additional justification, they used news stories that journalists wrote where they just repeated information from Steele as if it were true. (Basically, the last eighteen months of reporting by the media on Russian collusion have been false but are presented as if they are factual stories even though they attempted no verification of the stories) A summary: the Obama Administration, bureaucrats at intelligence and Justice and the media all wanted Hillary to win at all costs. To do that they had to destroy Trump with whatever means they could, and elect Hillary no matter what she did. So massive corruption and lying occurred to try to ensure the results. Since they didn't get Hillary elected, they have set out to destroy or at least get rid of Trump no matter what they had to do. They cleared Hillary and her staff of multiple crimes and illegally spied on Trump people as they illegally spied on hundreds or even thousands of others. The most disgusting thing that we have seen the last eighteen months is how the complicit media just repeats what they are told without verification, quoting anonymous sources. They portray themselves as fact checkers and people holding the powerful to account, but that couldn't be further from the truth. They have shown themselves to be partisan hacks. There was never any actual indication of Russian collusion with Trump! If the media actually cared, they would want the Justice Department and FBI to treat everyone equally under the law and get rid of the clear politicization of the departments that truly escalated under Obama. If Watergate and the Pentagon Papers stories had occurred during the Obama years, the stories would never have come out. Comey essentially did what he was told and has continually lied. McCabe clearly did everything he could to protect Hillary. The fact that the media and other Democrats pretend that Comey and McCabe were honest brokers that shouldn't have been fired shows that they don't care. Nunes and other Republicans may save the Justice Department from what it has become if the media would do their job.