NFL runs 'equal pay' Super Bowl ad while rejecting vets ad to stand for anthem

Washington Times:

The T-Mobile spot features narrator Kerry Washington telling a group of babies, “Some people may see your differences and be threatened by them, but you are unstoppable.”

“You’ll love who you want, you’ll demand fair and equal pay, you will not allow where you come from to dictate where you’re going,” she says.

The problem? The wage-gap debate is far from settled. Advocates point to statistics showing that women earned on average 82 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2016, while critics counter that the discrepancy all but disappears after adjusting for factors such as hours worked, occupation and employment gaps.

The blurb riled conservatives still simmering over the NFL’s decision last month to turn down an American Veterans print ad for the Super Bowl program over the message #PleaseStand.

“Ugh, awful @TMobile ad. That was okay to run, but not the AmVets ad?” tweeted conservative pundit Dana Loesch.

The NFL said in a statement that the #PleaseStand ad ran afoul of its policy against running advertising in the program that could be “considered by some as a political statement,” given its reference to the take-a-knee protests during the national anthem.

Why allow one ad and not the other? “I think it’s a pretty clear double standard,” said Brittany Hughes, the conservative Media Research Center’s television managing editor.

“It’s pretty much beyond obvious at this point that the NFL is not committed to being apolitical like they claim,” said Ms. Hughes. “If they had truly wanted to stay out of politics, they would have never run the T-Mobile ad, because the entire thing was political.”

The NFL did not respond immediately to a request for comment Monday on the apparent discrepancy, nor did NBC, which broadcast Super Bowl LII.