MSNBC's Katy Tur wonders if she's 'out of touch' for 'not cheering' $1000 bonus

Nancy Pelosi thinks the income gains from the GOP tax bill are "crumbs." Not to be outdone, MSNBC's Katy Tur wondered during her report on Trump's visit to a factory where workers received a $1000 bonus what good $1000 would do.

You would think that after that kind of reaction, Tur would have slunk back under her rock and not even mentioned the issue again. But Tur doubled down on her elitist attitude the next day on MSNBC.

Wednesday on MSNBC TV, Tur seemed to double down on her original tweets while acknowledging $1,000 is a "big deal" and "nobody's scoffing."



"Or does that make me seem out of touch? I'm just not sure," she asked.



Tur then launched into a monologue about how $1,000 is not enough "sharing" from the company and how what workers want to save for "should be within the reach of every American."



"Every dollar counts and $1,000 is a very big deal. But along with cheering one-time bonuses, shouldn't we be pushing for long-term salary hikes?" she asked.

I don't know how much Tur makes, but it's almost certainly an upper middle class income. Perhaps it exceeds the liberal's magical "rich" threshold of more than $250,000. Since she really doesn't have to work for a living - unless you call brain dead blathering about issues of the day "work" - she can spout about $1000 not "helping" workers achieve their goals.

Even if workers use the money to pay down credit card debt, or put it in a college fund for their kids, it's a very big deal to those who work for a living. Perhaps it only means that a family can stop worrying about making ends meet for a little while. Tur wouldn't understand that. Her attitude reflects such a hatred for Trump that she and most liberals begrudge ordinary workers a boost in income.

A sad commentary, indeed.