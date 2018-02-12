Miami Catholic school did the right thing

Once again, the left is expressing outrage over "politically-incorrect" Catholic teaching and practice.

First-grade teacher Jocelyn Morffi lost her job at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School on Thursday, the day after she returned from her [same-sex] wedding [sic] in the Florida Keys[.] ... After judges in Florida lifted the state's ban on same-sex marriage [sic] in 2015, Archbishop Thomas Wenski sent a memo to employees reminding them of the Archdiocese of Miami's policy. All employees, including school teachers, are considered church representatives and are expected to abide by Catholic teachings, the memo said. Any conduct 'inconsistent' with that could result in disciplinary action, including termination.

Unfortunately, some of the parents are upset over the firing, perhaps due to their misguided sense of compassion or ignorance of authentic Catholic teaching, which prohibits treating relationships between members of the same sex as marriage and, in certain areas such as education, adoption, and the military, allows for sexual orientation to be used as a means of just discrimination.

Could Morffi have continued to teach at the school if she hadn't called herself married to her lesbian partner? Probably. The archdiocese basically has a "don't ask, don't tell" policy. However, since marriage is a public statement, she's "out" in more ways than one.

Also, what occurred at this Miami Catholic school shouldn't be limited only to same-sex couples. If a teacher in a Catholic school openly supports abortion, euthanasia, or unmarried sex, he should be fired as well.

I just hope school and archdiocesan officials don't cave to the pressure of the anti-Catholic left and reinstate her.