Maxine Waters says Trump speeches should come with a 'disclaimer'

But above all else, Waters is a hypocrite, as she showed in her "response" to the president's state of the union speech broadcast on BET.

Radical, racist, crazy, ignorant - Maxine Waters has demonstrated all of those character traits and more over her 30 years in politics. That she has risen so far in the Democratic party hierarchy is a testament to the liberal's penchant for delusional thinking and race politics.

The Hill:

“This president with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color is a terrible role model for our children,” Waters said Wednesday, in her response to Trump’s State of the Union address. “Whenever he appears on TV, there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may not be acceptable for children.’”

That's a real knee slapper, Maxine. What sort of "disclaimers" should we use whenever you appear on TV?

"Warning! The message you are about to hear is so off the wall that it should be ignored."

“Yesterday Donald Trump had the audacity to call upon people to set aside differences when, in reality, he has divided Americans in ways no other modern president has done,” Waters said in a pre-recorded video aired on BET. As an example of the president's divisiveness, Waters pointed to Trump's statement last summer that there were people to “blame on both sides” at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., during which a counterprotester was killed. She also pointed to his reported “shithole countries” remark about Haiti, El Salvador and African nations. “One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential,” Waters said. She said Trump is a “dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist” and should not be allowed to “stoke racial animosity” on public platforms.

Whoa. See what I mean?

Her statement about Trump could just as easily have applied to the immediate former occupant of the Oval Office, who never missed an opportunity to cleave America along racial and ideological lines. I'll let history decide if using the IRS to target the opposition, lie about the death of an American ambassador, and pass a massive health care bill under false pretenses is "unprincipled" or not.

Waters has been calling for the impeachment of the president almost before the inaugural ball champagne went flat. To date, she has yet to identify any high crimes or misdemeanors that would necessitate the removal of Trump by Congress. She seems perfectly content to accuse the president of "racism" without offering any proof except his statement that there were two sides fighting each other at the Charlottesville riots.

Given the outrageously stupid and crazy things Waters has said over the years, she should be the last person urging a "disclaimer" on any statement made by Trump.