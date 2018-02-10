Mass refugee exodus prompts new border controls â€“ in Brazil and Colombia

Nope, it's someplace else – Colombia and Brazil, which just announced the clampdown on their borders with restricted cards, punishments for illegals, and thousands more border guards, to keep unchecked illegal immigration under control, as thousands and thousands of Venezuelans flee their hellish homeland.

A border rush? Of refugees? From violence? Like what we had with the Central American "unaccompanied minors" crisis of 2014?

According to Reuters:

Colombia and Brazil tightened border controls with Venezuela on Thursday as both nations grapple with a mounting influx of hundreds of thousands of desperate migrants fleeing a worsening economic crisis. In a visit to the border region, Colombian [p]resident Juan Manuel Santos said he would impose stricter migratory controls, suspend new daily entry cards for Venezuelans[,] and deploy 3,000 new security personnel along the frontier, including 2,120 more soldiers. Speaking in Cucuta, a Colombian border city of about 670,000 inhabitants, Santos warned that his government would strictly prosecute any unlawful behavior by Venezuelans, amid concerns over rising crime. He said Colombia was spending millions of dollars to support the migrants. Brazil's Defense Minister Raul Jungmann, speaking in the northern border town of Boa Vista, said the government would also deploy more troops and start relocating tens of thousands of Venezuelan refugees who have crossed the open frontier to seek food, work and shelter.

That would be the same Brazil that signed its name to a multi-nation friend-of-the-court petition condemning Arizona for trying to enforce federal border law.

Meanwhile, over in Chile, the voters just elected former president Sebastián Piñera to its presidency again. Pinera wooed voters from the camp of another candidate, Antonio Kast, who promised a border wall with Peru to keep illegals out. (When I was in Santiago, Chile a few years ago, I noticed quite a few illegals from Ecuador, which borders Peru, on the street trying to sell things.) It seems to be an idea that is catching.

And I doubt we are going to be seeing any more friend-of-the-court briefs as these nations attempt to now control their own borders.

Unlike the U.S., which had little to do with the desire for bigger welfare benefits that propelled the migrant rushes from Central America in recent years, the problem here is that for years, warnings have been issued to the governments of these countries about the hellish conditions in Venezuela, and they have loudly proclaimed their support for Venezuela's government and its "model." Today, we have rabid activity like this as Venezuela's model.

Yet these nations have loudly supported Venezuela's ever more obviously fraudulent elections; have defended Venezuela against yánqui imperialismo when President Trump spoke of sanctions and military intervention in that hellhole; and were at the forefront of attacks against tiny Honduras, which attempted to shake Chavista communism from its shores (the Hondurans refused to bend, but they were subject to considerable unnecessary and cruel sanctions). President Santos called the late, unlamented Hugo Chávez (who died in 2013) his "new best friend" and has had multiple friendly meetings with his successor, Nicolás Maduro. These nations have constantly protected Venezuela by proclaiming their fealty to non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries, including the nightmarish socialist Venezuelan state.

Well, they've got the internal affairs of Venezuela right inside their borders now, the product of the continuous support of their governments, and especially their previous left-wing governments, for the Chavistas. This result couldn't happen to a brighter bunch, convinced that sticking it to the yánqui imperialistas was more important than considering the natural results of Chavista socialism.

Going forward, it's reasonable to think we won't be hearing any rubbish out of those nations condemning President Trump for attempting to defend America's borders, including the building of a wall to keep smugglers out. What's even more reasonable is to expect an apology, but we won't hold our breath.