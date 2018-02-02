It's very clear why the Democrats have lost over 1,000 seats nationwide the last eight years

Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is, with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities. The ACLU stands ready to protect these communities, both in the courts and at the polls.

I believe that the ACLU should remove “American” from their name, since that is so exclusionary and divisive, so then they would be known just as the CLU. (It should come off all their letterheads and websites and they should never be allowed to use the word American again in describing their organization.) They don't have a clue that when a President of the United States of America is giving a speech about the State of the Union of the United States of America to the Congress of the United States of America, the term America should be used as much as the POTUS likes.

Somehow, President Trump saying that Americans are dreamers, too was also a problem. I had no idea that illegal immigrants of a certain age had a patent on the American Dream. Now I know. Other terms Dreamers and other illegal immigrants may not like are legal, illegal and rule of law.

In Trump’s lexicon, they represent anyone who might feel resentful or distrustful of immigrants. “Americans are dreamers, too,” he added; it was a dig at immigrants known as Dreamers, whose future hangs in the balance.

I think we have to forgive Nancy Pelosi for calling Trump a racist who wants to make America white again. She may not understand that the 1.8 million people, mostly minorities, that Trump is offering citizenship to is over two times the 800,000 that the Democrats have repeatedly talked about.

After all, sometimes she doesn't remember that Bush is not the current President, and she believed her colleague “Dennis” Nunes (actually Devin) was going to release the memo.

She probably still believes putting more people on food stamps and unemployment is the best way to get the economy humming, instead of letting individuals and businesses keep more of the money they earn.

And she is the top office holder in the country of the Democratic Party right now.

Of course the smartest woman in the World, Hillary, now wishes she would have fired a sexual abuser in 2007. How could such a supremely intelligent woman as Hillary possibly have known when she was only sixty years old that a powerful man sexually harassing female subordinates should have been canned? Maybe she received her advice from Bill.

“I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior,” wrote Clinton on Facebook “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

If this response sounds vaguely familiar, it is essentially the same as her answer when she set up her private server. It is really never her fault! And to think almost all the media said this woman was a good candidate for President. Somehow a woman who had prepared for years to be President didn’t have time to think what kind of email to use as Secretary of State? Maybe she could have used the government system that was already set up for her.

"You know, I was not thinking a lot when I got in. There was so much work to be done. We had so many problems around the world," Clinton said. "I didn't really stop and think what kind of email system will there be?"

Hillary should also be forgiven, because according to the honorable, honest, smart former FBI Director James Comey, Hillary and her staff weren’t smart enough to understand that they were breaking the law. Or was he told not to do an actual investigation and to exonerate her and her staff no matter how many laws they violated?

I truly look forward to the 2018 and 2020 campaigns against the best and brightest of the Democrats. In the last decade I can think of no policies that Democrats have proposed to lift the private sector and give opportunities for all, especially minorities, to move up the economic ladder. Everything I have seen Democrats offer is for the government to get bigger and more powerful and to make more people dependent on government.

I’ll take the party that wants to give the power and purse and freedom back to the people.