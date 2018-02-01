In their love for illegals, Democrats pitch the black community overboard

Democrats at President Trump's State of the Union address refused to honor the parents of two girls in New York who were hunted down and beaten to death by a pack of MS-13 gang members -- and the parents are angry about it. According to Fox News, some Democrats may have actually booed them. In the Democrats' minds, it's all about staying on message. The killers were illegal immigrants and therefore were to be defended no matter what they did, because championing and encouraging illegal immigration is now the sole defining Democratic issue.

But this case is interesting because it pits them squarely against the black community, where the girls were from. It's a dilemma for them because there's no choosing here, the only right course of action is to support justice for the girls and comfort for the grieving parents. Trump got the tone just right in his SOTU speech honoring and comforting them. And yet, incredibly, the Democrats, including even the congressional Black Caucus, sat stone-faced, glaring, maybe booing, and refused to honor them. According to GatewayPundit, one of the parents, Robert Mickens, told radio host Laura Ingraham: “I thought it was very disrespectful. For the simple fact that the Democrats who were there and did not stand up, they were African-Americans. So that hurt me a lot… Regardless of how they feel about the president, they should show the respect, because I would show them the respect if that was their loved one.” Since Democrats have made their party about identity politics and special interest groups, rather than ideas, they apparently can no longer recognize ideas, even the simplest ones about right and wrong. Having made that bed, they are now forced to lie in it - they are being forced to choose between interest groups. The black community has reliably voted Democrat for decades, and it now seems that they are being taken for granted. No wonder Democrats are losing support from that quarter. Black citizens are being hit hardest by low-wage illegal immigrants flowing in and driving down wages, which hurts them most of all. They are also being targeted for abortion and have some of the highest abortion rates, which is devastating to a community. They are always in the middle of it when MS-13 crime rolls in from abroad, subject to its violence, and being forced to pay the price time and again. Seriously, as past Democrat administrations identified waves of illegal gang members pouring in as 'unaccompanied children' the sweetness of that misleading characterization has enabled gang members such as the MS-13 charmers who took two girls' lives based on a Facebook argument with one, are actually being allowed in schools, as President Trump pointed out, again, hurting the black community worst of all. As black citizens watched that State of the Union and noted the rude behavior of the Democrats toward the two black families. how is this going to play out among them at election time? Are they really going to be motivated to vote for Democrats? Republicans are already rising in the polls because of the speech, as well as because of their tax cut, which has created the lowest black unemployment in history. With Democrats refusing to extend even the most cursory of sympathies to the two black families in front of the entire country, it's worth it to watch how blacks support them in the polls. Democrats have pitched blacks overboard. Obviously, there are no limits on what Democrats will do to champion illegals and black people are noticing. There may be some well deserved payback at midterms